3. Fletcher Newell - 6

Made the most of the starting role and the few scrums. High work rate in first half and made nine tackles to round out a decent outing.

4. Scott Barrett - 7

Big work-rate and even got a charge down in for good measure. Left the field after 57 minutes with an Achilles injury.

5. Fabian Holland - 8

A fine debut in a strong 80-minute effort. How often do you see that from a new lock? Earns another test to see if we have the new Brodie Retallick. Led the All Blacks with 17 tackles and also had 13 carries.

6. Tupou Vaa’i - 7

The move to the side of the scrum is worth trying again after a commendable effort. Won a turnover and secured a try.

7. Ardie Savea - 8

A quiet start but then made his mark. Not a big test on the defensive end but, as he did all Super Rugby season, an endless supply of hit-ups, leading the match with 19 carries.

8. Christian Lio-Willie - 7

A busy 50-minute debut. Good play in lead-up to the first Will Jordan try, sucking in French defenders. Even had a strip. Was one of leading tacklers when he left the field, replaced by Kirifi.

9. Cam Roigard - 8

The All Blacks had five different halfbacks last year, but the nine jersey is locked in until the 2027 World Cup final. Great dummy and assist to set up opening no-try for Jordie. Quick pass for Vaa’i try. Also had a try-saving tackle. A shame we’re not seeing him up against Antoine Dupont.

10. Beauden Barrett - 7

Probably didn’t meet his high standards at No 10. Missed a high ball. An impressive chase down tackle in France’s first try. Classy assist for first Jordan try. Failed to find touch from a penalty in a mixed kicking night with just nine kick attempts compared to 15 carries, breaking four tackles, but perfect off the tee.

11. Rieko Ioane - 5

The shift to the wing will remain a talking point, much like his replacement in the 13 jersey. He saw more ball in the first half and at least tried to get involved when ball was coming his way in the second.

12. Jordie Barrett - 7

Ahh, the benefits of a sabbatical. Great to see him back on New Zealand soil. Was denied a try before eventually going over. A threat on attack and reliable in defence, so not much has changed during Leinster sojourn.

13. Billy Proctor - 5

Answer at centre? The question remains. Missed tackle in lead-up to France’s opening try. Poor pass ended an All Blacks attacking opportunity. Good hands before Jordie Barrett’s try.

14. Sevu Reece - 4

Didn’t last a minute after early head injury from tackle attempt.

15. Will Jordan 7

Moved to wing early after Reece left the field. Scored a try, as he does. Then scored another, as he does. Nice play in the lead-up to Jordie Barrett try. Wing or fullback, he will still make an impact.

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho - 5

17. Ollie Norris - 5

18. Pasilio Tosi - 6

19. Samipeni Finau - 5

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi - 5

21. Cortez Ratima - 5

22. Quinn Tupaea - 6

23. Damian McKenzie - 7

On in first minute for Reece. Threw intercept on attack. Attacking moves set up Vaa’i try. Led the match in running metres with 90 and six defenders beaten.