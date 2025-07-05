Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v France player ratings - How the All Blacks rated in first test win

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The French pushed the hosts right to the end, with a late Beauden Barrett penalty pushing the margin to four points.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How the All Blacks players rated in the first test at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

1. Ethan de Groot - 6

Gave up early penalty which led to three points. Wasn’t a scrum-heavy game so he didn’t get to show his best on home turf, but was busy in defence with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks