All the action as the All Blacks clash with France in Dunedin.

All Blacks v France line-ups

All Blacks side:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Samipeni Finau, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie

France side:

1 Giorgi Beria, 2 Gaetan Barlot, 3 Rabah Slimani, 4 Hugo Auradou, 5 Tyler Duguid, 6 Alexandre Fischer, 7 Killian Tixeront, 8 Mickael Guillard, 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Joris Segonds, 11 Gabin Villière, 12 Gael Fickou (c), 13 Emilien Gailleton, 14 Tom Spring, 15. Theo Attissogbe.

Reserves: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Paul Mallez, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Jacobus van Tonder, 22 Baptiste Jauneau, 23 Antoine Hastoy

All Blacks v France - What happened last time?

The last time the two sides met was during last year’s Northern Tour, with France edging out a 30-29 victory.

It was a performance that offered so much promise but deteriorated to a deflating defeat in Paris for the All Blacks.

Returning to the scene of the 2023 World Cup final loss, the All Blacks carried momentum and confidence from victories over England and Ireland to summon a supremely dominant first half and leave France there for the taking.

The All Blacks weren’t helped by several perplexing decisions from Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli – and one baffling TMO decision for a neck roll from replacement prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi – but so, too, were they their own worst enemies with multiple errors proving costly.

Following wins in 2023 and in 2021, France have recorded three victories in succession over the All Blacks.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.