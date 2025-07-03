Advertisement
Updated

All Blacks v France: Proctor replaces Ioane as Scott Robertson seeks scoring precision – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald
Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss the All Blacks surprise selections for the first test against France in Dunedin. Video \ NZME
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson has announced his first team of 2025.
  • The All Blacks coach has selected Billy Proctor at centre.
  • Proctor’s selection suggests Rieko Ioane will move to the wing.

In an exercise in interesting but ultimately irrelevant statistic gathering, the All Blacks came out of 2024 as the world’s best creator of gilt-edged try-scoring opportunities.

No other side was better than them at opening defences and leaving themselves just one smart decision or execution away from scoring.

