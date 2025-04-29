Proctor’s return came at a good time, with several weeks left in the season in which to impress All Blacks selectors. His re-signing comes two weeks after news that Blues counterpart Rieko Ioane will take the option in his contract to play a season abroad and will be taking his talents to Irish club Leinster on loan next season.

There will be plenty of interest in how the All Blacks midfield shapes up this season. While Jordie Barrett has been playing at Leinster, he will be back on home soil for the test season.

Barrett and Ioane were the regular first-choice midfield pairing for Scott Robertson in 2024, starting in nine of the side’s 14 tests last year.

Other combinations saw Proctor and Anton Lienert-Brown join forces twice, while the Chiefs midfielder also had two starts alongside Ioane and one beside Barrett.

However, Lienert-Brown suffered a broken collarbone during the Chiefs’ win over the Western Force in Mount Maunganui last weekend and will require surgery to repair it.

“Billy is a huge part of this team, he has been with the Hurricanes his whole career, since he was a teenager, and he has grown and matured into an outstanding professional,” Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw said.

“It was a frustrating start to the year for Billy with injury but his return to play the last few rounds have shown the skill and leadership he offers this team. We’re excited to have him in the team and recommitting to the Hurricanes for the next few years.

“He’s going to play some amazing rugby going forward and we can’t wait to watch him continue to grow his ability on the field and his leadership. We genuinely feel like his best rugby is ahead of him and he’s maturing into a top-class professional.”

The Hurricanes host the Chiefs in Wellington on Saturday night as they look to further stake their claim to a spot in the playoffs.