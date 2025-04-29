Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks: Billy Proctor re-signs with New Zealand Rugby through to 2027

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The All Blacks coach and NZR chief executive join Elliott Smith and Liam Napier in the studio for an exclusive and wide-ranging discussion of all the big rugby issues. Video / ZB

All Blacks and Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2027.

Proctor made his test debut against Fiji in San Diego last season, starting at centre and scoring a try in the 47-5 win.

He also started in the 64-19 victory over Japan to kick off the northern tour and again got himself on the scoresheet.

The 25-year-old had a delayed start to his 2025 campaign, with an Achilles injury keeping him sidelined for the first nine weeks of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Proctor made a successful return with about 30 minutes off the bench in the Hurricanes’ draw with the Western Force in Perth a fortnight ago, and last week played a starring role starting at centre in their win over the Brumbies in Canberra.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Proctor’s return came at a good time, with several weeks left in the season in which to impress All Blacks selectors. His re-signing comes two weeks after news that Blues counterpart Rieko Ioane will take the option in his contract to play a season abroad and will be taking his talents to Irish club Leinster on loan next season.

There will be plenty of interest in how the All Blacks midfield shapes up this season. While Jordie Barrett has been playing at Leinster, he will be back on home soil for the test season.

Barrett and Ioane were the regular first-choice midfield pairing for Scott Robertson in 2024, starting in nine of the side’s 14 tests last year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Other combinations saw Proctor and Anton Lienert-Brown join forces twice, while the Chiefs midfielder also had two starts alongside Ioane and one beside Barrett.

However, Lienert-Brown suffered a broken collarbone during the Chiefs’ win over the Western Force in Mount Maunganui last weekend and will require surgery to repair it.

“Billy is a huge part of this team, he has been with the Hurricanes his whole career, since he was a teenager, and he has grown and matured into an outstanding professional,” Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw said.

“It was a frustrating start to the year for Billy with injury but his return to play the last few rounds have shown the skill and leadership he offers this team. We’re excited to have him in the team and recommitting to the Hurricanes for the next few years.

“He’s going to play some amazing rugby going forward and we can’t wait to watch him continue to grow his ability on the field and his leadership. We genuinely feel like his best rugby is ahead of him and he’s maturing into a top-class professional.”

The Hurricanes host the Chiefs in Wellington on Saturday night as they look to further stake their claim to a spot in the playoffs.

Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks