Japan started promisingly by exposing the All Blacks ruck defence to claim two early tries, but they were then blown away before a second-half revival of sorts.

The 70,000 crowd was treated to an attacking spectacle played at breathtaking pace featuring some seriously substandard defence at times.

Perhaps, with Japan ranked 14th in the world, such a result should be expected. But the nature of this one-sided match confirms Japan have gone backwards under Eddie Jones. Two years ago, with Jamie Joseph at the helm, Japan pushed the All Blacks in their 38-31 defeat in Tokyo.

The All Blacks, led by Patrick Tuipulotu for the first time, cracked the half-century in the 44th minute after running in seven first-half tries. At that point, it seemed someone might need to enforce the mercy rule, only for the familiar second-half fade to return and alter the complexion of the performance.

With the All Blacks in complete control, Robertson unloaded his bench after 51 minutes, sending Lakai, TJ Perenara, Josh Lord, George Bell and Ofa Tu’ungafasi into the fray which sparked a disjointed second half.

Love’s late double, the first with three minutes remaining, eventually broke the shackles after a prolonged messy period from the All Blacks.

Given the calibre of opposition, it’s difficult to take too much from this hit-out but while some players enhanced their stocks, Damian McKenzie endured a largely frustrating evening punctuated by wayward kicks and errors to seemingly confirm he has slipped behind Beauden Barrett in the first five-eighths ranks.

All Blacks loose forward Wallace Sititi on the charge against Japan. Photo / Photosport

Wallace Sititi produced another standout performance, this time from his favoured No 8 jersey to send Robertson a definitive message that he should be retained at the back of the scrum. From punching holes off lineout set moves to ripping turnovers and featuring prominently at the lineout, Sititi was everywhere.

Mark Tele’a also impressed on the left wing to outplay Sevu Reece and underline his underrated power and finishing prowess by beating defenders with every touch.

Cam Roigard claimed a try in his first outing for the All Blacks since the World Cup, but he sent his first kick out on the full and had another charged down. His performance should, though, be enough to secure a spot on the bench next week against England.

After their early struggles, the All Blacks defence from Samipeni Finau, Sam Cane, Tuipulotu and Asafo Aumua dished out regular punishment.

In the overall scheme of the tour this victory holds little relevance for what’s to come, specifically the three headline tests against England, Ireland and France.

Nine starters are already in London waiting for the remainder of the All Blacks squad to join them in preparations for England.

This hit-and-run mission will benefit some players, but next week the rubber hits the road for Robertson’s All Blacks.

All Blacks: Mark Tele’a, Patrick Tuipulotu, Billy Proctor, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Pasilio Tosi, Tamaiti Williams, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love tries, Damian McKenzie con 6

Japan: Jone Naikabula, Faulua Makisi, Opeti Helu tries, Harumichi Tatekawa con 2

HT: 43-12



