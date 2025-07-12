13.Nicolas Depoortere - 5

Kept track of his opposite for most of the game and broke a couple of tackles. Failed to stand out though.

12.Pierre-Louis Barassi - 6

Joined the squad after playing in the Top 14 playoffs. Was busy on the defensive end with 13 tackles but did miss three.

11.Emilien Gailleton - 5

Just two tackles for the night along with two missed tackles. Also kicked out on the full which appeared to be a trend on the night.

10.Joris Segonds - 6

A mixed night but probably deserved a longer one. Had a solid early clearance and forced a knock on from Ardie Savea. How many first fives can say that? But then kicked too deep from a penalty followed by missed a tackle on Savea in the lead up to All Blacks try. Many players can say they’ve done that. Off after 43 minutes.

9.Nolann Le Garrec - 6

A decent outing with reliable kicking night but don’t think Antoine Dupont was shaking over his breakfast croissant while watching back in France. Non threatening on attack and pass heavy.

8.Esteban Abadie - 5

Not a massive work-rate for a number eight. Went missing on defence at times. Played a part in the yellow card tackle on Jordie Barrett.

7.Jacobus Van Tonder - 6

Forced a turnover from a Patrick Tuipulotu knock on but was taken off after just 43 minutes for Paul Mallez. Made eight tackles is a fairly brief stint for a starting open side.

6.Pierre Bochaton - 7

The best French forward in Wellington. Led the match with 18 tackles, missing just one and brought a physical edge that was lacking from fellow loose forwards.

5.Matthias Halagahu - 5

Another Frenchman on debut but only lasted 43 minutes before he was replaced by Cameron Woki. But in that time he produced 10 tackles. Beaten at lineout time twice which may have been reason for early replacement.

4.Joshua Brennan - 7

Not a bad debut. Led his team with 13 carries and also crossed over for a try. Did spend time in the bin for the tackle on Jordie Barrett. Deserves another shot at the All Blacks in Hamilton.

3.Georges-Henri Colombe -5

A massive man but didn’t make a huge impact. Left early in the second half as the French scrum was only getting worse following strong start.

2.Gaetan Barlot (c) - 5

The skipper was the only forward to keep his place from Dunedin. Replaced after 52 minutes.

1.Baptiste Erdocio - 5

A solid first scrum in test rugby but didn’t do much around the field. Gave away a penalty at ruck time. A high tackle count of 13 in his 48 minutes of action.

Reserves

16.Pierre Bourgarit - 5

17.Paul Mallez - 5

18.Regis Montagne - 5

19.Romain Taofifenua - 5

20.Cameron Woki - 6

21.Bastien Vergnes Taillefer - 6

22.Thilbault Daubagna - 4

23.Antoine Hastoy - 6