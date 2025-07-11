The All Blacks have been forced into a change on the eve of their second test against France, with Caleb Clarke scratched.

The 26-year-old has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash at Sky Stadium, after suffering what the team has described as a high ankle injury on Thursday.

Clarke was in line to play his first test of the year on the left wing, after Scott Robertson was forced into the change when Sevu Reece failed a head injury assessment in last weekend’s victory in Dunedin.

Instead, Emoni Narawa will come into the starting XV for his third test cap, and force a reshuffle that sees Rieko Ioane move from the right wing to the left as a result.

The Fijian-born winger made his test debut in 2023 under former coach Ian Foster, but injuries have limited him to just one further test appearance in the time since.