Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v France: Three changes made to Scott Robertson’s side for second test in Wellington

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Scott Barrett will miss the rest of the All Blacks’ test series against France after the 31-27 win in Dunedin. Video / Mark Mitchell
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The All Blacks selectors have favoured consistency.

Ahead of the second test against France in Wellington this weekend, Scott Robertson, Scott Hansen and Jason Ryan have named a largely settled side with just two injury-enforced changes.

Patrick Tuipulotu comes into the starting XV at lock with captain Scott Barrett out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks