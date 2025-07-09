“There will be a replacement there; we trust our depth and it’ll be an opportunity for someone else to step up,” Hansen said.

“Ardie will come in and lead us well like he has for the last number of weeks also.”

“For us, [Barrett] is the skip so it’s disappointing for us, he’s a massive part of this team. What skip’s done well is grow his leadership group. We’ve got some outstanding experience there, it’s a shared leadership model anyway. Like anything, you adjust and the leadership group will grab the team and go forward with it.”

In the backline, Rieko Ioane moves to the right wing with Sevu Reece ruled out due to a concussion, which sees Caleb Clarke join the run-on XV on the left.

Both selections see experienced campaigners join the starting side, with Tuipulotu having featured for the All Blacks 51 times and Clarke 29. Damian McKenzie will again come off the bench, after a solid 79-minute outing in Dunedin last weekend.

On the bench, utility back Timoci Tavatavanawai will have the opportunity to make his All Blacks debut as he replaces Quinn Tupaea in the only other change.

All Blacks rookies Fabian Holland, Christian Lio-Willie, Ollie Norris and Du’Plessis Kirifi all retained their places in the 23.

“Test series are a unique and exciting opportunity. Both teams now have a better idea of what they’re going to get on Saturday night, and both will lift for this next occasion. We know where we need to improve,” head coach Robertson said.

“It is also awesome to be part of a double-header with the Black Ferns, who will take on Australia at 4.30pm. We’ve enjoyed connecting with the team this week and know they will put on a spectacle for the fans at Sky Stadium, in their last domestic game before the Rugby World Cup.”

All Blacks team

All Blacks: 1. Ethan de Groot 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Patrick Tuipulotu 5. Fabian Holland 6. Tupou Vaa’i 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Cam Roigard 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Jordie Barrett 13. Billy Proctor 14. Rieko Ioane 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Ollie Norris 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Samipeni Finau 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi 21. Cortez Ratima 22. Timoci Tavatavanawai 23. Damian McKenzie

Tamaiti Williams (knee), Tyrel Lomax (calf), Wallace Sititi (ankle), Luke Jacobson (concussion), Sevu Reece (concussion) and Scott Barrett (calf) were all unavailable for selection.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.