Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v France: The challenge facing the All Blacks in second test

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Scott Barrett will miss the rest of the All Blacks’ test series against France after the 31-27 win in Dunedin. Video / Mark Mitchell
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ahead of the All Blacks’ second test against France, assistant coach Scott Hansen outlined the challenge ahead of the side.

“We have to improve, the All Blacks have to improve,” he said.

“Let’s take away that error at the breakdown. Let’s take away the ability for him [the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks