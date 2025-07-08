Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v France: Les Bleus snub week-long stay in Hamilton before series finale, opt for Auckland

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said his side would focus on improving their finishing in the days before the second test in Wellington.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

France will avoid Hamilton and instead base themselves in Auckland for as long as possible before their test series finale against the All Blacks next week, citing preferred facilities.

A French spokesman confirmed to the Herald that following the second test of the three-match series, Les Bleus will relocate from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks