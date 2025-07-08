It’s not the first time a rugby side have put off their stay in Hamilton, however, with the Springboks opting to stay on Australia’s Gold Coast in the week leading up to their 2009 Tri-Nations clash with the All Blacks.

FMG Stadium Waikato has been sold out for the All Blacks-French series finale on July 19. It will be the first time France have played New Zealand in Hamilton.

South Africa’s coach at the time, Peter de Villiers, took a jab at the city, saying “there is nothing in Hamilton”.

“Hotel fatigue can kick in and the guys can lose interest very quickly and they might start thinking of going home already,” de Villiers said.

Three years earlier, Queensland Reds captain Chris Latham blamed Hamilton’s boredom for his team’s 35-17 loss to the Chiefs.

He said players spend much of the build-up lazing in their hotel rooms, “in what would not be the world’s most exciting town”.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate told the Herald the decision to avoid the city was France’s own prerogative, but Hamilton has “top-class facilities”.

Southgate said the city did sporting events “very well”, pointing to its role as one of four New Zealand cities that co-hosted the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup with Australia.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate. Photo / Mike Walen

“The organisers were exceptionally delighted with the sporting facilities, the stadium, the amount of support and care that we wrapped around them.”

She said Hamilton had good-quality accommodation available to visiting sides, with two brand new hotels also in development.

“We’re going from strength to strength in terms of accommodation. And why wouldn’t you want to spend some time in Hamilton? We have got the number one Tripadvisor tourism attraction for two years in a row, and that’s the Hamilton Gardens.

“You can move around the city with nowhere near the same amount of congestion and issues that Auckland has. So, you know, we have a very relaxed and high-calibre offer to people who come and visit.”

Southgate said despite Les Bleus’ decision, the stadium had been sold out for the game – with visitors potentially staying the night in Hamilton – which would see a “significant uplift” for hospitality and retail sectors.

“If they’re in Hamilton for the game, they’re going out for dinner, or something to eat, or a few drinks. So it still has a huge economic uplift to our city.

“A team and supporting members of the French team wouldn’t make that much difference. But it’s their loss to not come and enjoy our beautiful city, and we’ll hopefully persuade them to take a different view next time.

“We may not have been able to attract them to their pre-game preparation in Hamilton, but we’re going to do the business at the stadium and beat them anyway.”

The last time the All Blacks played in Hamilton – in September 2022 against Argentina – more than 14,800 fans from other regions visited the city.

FMG Stadium Waikato director Ben Slatter said high-profile games like this were great for the city.

“Last time the All Blacks were playing in town, we had more than 8500 bed nights and a whopping $1,736,230 in tourism expenditure,” Slatter said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.