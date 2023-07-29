The Spain team has left Palmerston North early after suffering boredom. Photo / AP

The mayor of Palmerston North has offered to host Spain’s Fifa Women’s World Cup team for a free night out after reports “boredom set in among the players and their families” and they left the city early.

Spain decided to leave their training base in Palmerston North for Wellington today, two days before facing Japan in the capital, ESPN reported.

Team officials did stress they enjoyed their stay there and were made to feel at home, with ESPN sources praising the people, their hotel and the facilities at Massey University.

“However, the lack of things to do in the area has taken its toll. Families, including some players’ children, are staying with the squad as part of a pre-tournament agreement with the Spanish Football Federation but, along with the players, have found there is little to do, especially in the evenings.”

But in a statement, a Spanish team spokesperson told the Herald the squad would “never forget our days” in Palmerston North. The spokesperson questioned the source of the claims published by ESPN saying the tea had been “happy and comfortable”.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith said he understood a city with 100,000 people was a small pond in comparison to the likes of Madrid or even Auckland.

“But we are comfortable in our own skin as a city.”

Smith said it was a fantastic city for families with an award-winning playground and flying fox, a world-class rehabilitation centre for endangered New Zealand wildlife, Lido Aquatic Centre, and a premier miniature railway.

Just last night the city’s Victoria Esplanade Gardens won an award at the annual Local Government New Zealand conference, Smith said.

Some of the city’s restaurants were among the best in New Zealand, he said.

“[I] will host the team for a free night out in Palmy if they wanted to return.”

English comedian John Cleese once dubbed Palmerston North the “suicide capital of New Zealand” after he visited in 2005 and said: “If you wish to kill yourself but lack the courage to, I think a visit to Palmerston North will do the trick.”

New Zealand comedian John Clarke, known for his iconic role as Fred Dagg, originally came from Palmerston North.

He suggested the city’s landfill be named the ‘John Cleese memorial tip’ and the city agreed.

Act leader David Seymour was born in Palmerston North and said he didn’t know what was wrong with the Spain team.

“What could be wrong with an afternoon in The Square? Browse a few shops in The Plaza and pick up Macca’s.

“Sit out in one of the wonderful al fresco dining experiences around the edge of The Square and make your way down to Brew Union to try some locally brewed brews.”

Seymour said he admittedly moved from Palmerston North when he was 18 months old, but pointed out this was not his choice.

“If the Spanish team had asked, I would have personally escorted them and shown them just how much fun you can have.”

