Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will talk to Mike Hosking. Photo / Michael Craig

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will respond this morning to the coalition parties losing support in the latest political poll.

National, Act and NZ First have collectively dropped five percentage points according to the 1News Verian poll. Based on the poll, the left bloc would be able to form a government and NZ First would be out of Parliament.

Listen live: Luxon will talk to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB after 7.35am this morning.

The poll has National at 36 per cent, down two points from the last poll in February.

Act was on 7 per cent, down one point, and New Zealand First was on 4 per cent, down two, meaning it would be out of Parliament without an electorate seat.

Labour and the Green Party have jumped. Labour has hit 30 per cent, up two points. The Greens also increased by two to 14 per cent.

Te Pāti Māori was on 4 per cent, the same as the last poll.

Based on these numbers, National and Act could only muster 57 seats without NZ First. Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori would have 64, enough to form a government.

Eight per cent of respondents didn’t know or refused to say which party their support sat with.

The gap between Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins for preferred Prime Minister was also getting smaller.

Luxon had dropped two points to 23 per cent while Hipkins was up one point to 16 per cent.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins is seven percentage points behind Christopher Luxon in the preferred prime minister stakes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Other leaders to register were new Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick (6 per cent, up two), Act leader David Seymour (5 per cent, up one) and NZ First leader Winston Peters (4 per cent, down two).

The public’s view on the country’s economic outlook had also become more pessimistic. More respondents, 36 per cent, were optimistic, but 26 per cent were pessimistic - an increase of seven points on the last poll.

‘Tough time’ for NZers

Last night, Luxon acknowledged it was a tough time for New Zealanders.

”Ultimately, they will judge us in three years’ time,” he told 1News.

Act’s David Seymour welcomed the result, despite the one-point drop. He said 7 per cent would have been a dream in previous years.

”If you’re trying to tell me that’s now a nightmare then I’m a pretty happy guy.”

NZ First’s Winston Peters didn’t respond, telling 1News he didn’t give a “rat’s derriere” about the poll.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said his party’s supporters would be encouraged by the result but acknowledged there was more work to do.

He told 1News the result should be a “wake-up call” for the coalition regarding the direction it was taking the country.