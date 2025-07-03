Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced work is once again under way on the new Dunedin Hospital’s inpatient building. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Construction on a new hospital in Dunedin is resuming after the project was paused last year amid a series of challenges and public backlash.

It is the latest step in a project that has been mired by delays, budget blowouts and political controversy.

Last year an estimated 35,000 people marched through Dunedin protesting concerns that potential cutbacks could compromise the hospital’s design.

A review projected the hospital project cost, initially estimated to be between $1.2 billion and $1.4b in 2017, could now balloon to $3b. But Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is not budging, insisting the hospital will be built for $1.9b.

Health Minister Simeon Brown announced work was once again under way on the new Dunedin Hospital’s inpatient building, which when complete will be the largest single health facility in New Zealand, covering approximately 70,000sq m.