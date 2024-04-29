Skipper speaks out after Manukau Harbour rescue, health experts warn of a measles epidemic and Hamas considers Israel’s latest cease-fire offer in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

By Louise Ternouth of RNZ

For the first time in four months, a busy Auckland road linking the suburbs of Westmere and Pt Chevalier has partially reopened.

Meola Rd closed in December 2023 and was supposed to open to traffic in February 2024.

But Auckland Transport said there was still “much more” work to do and the upgrade would not be completed before the end of 2024.

Residents and businesses said the disruption was taking a huge toll.

Upgrades to drainage, underground power lines and cycleways are due for Meola Rd as road cones, traffic management and construction fill the streets.

In the meantime, the road has partially reopened to one lane of traffic with multiple stop-go sections between 7am and 7pm.

Outside of these times, two-way traffic can operate but on-road parking is off-limits. Some sections are still cordoned off.

One Pt Chevalier resident said there were huge delays getting around by car.

“Sometimes it’s challenging getting to and from St Lukes, these things are sent to try us I guess.”

Side streets like Kiwi Rd are bearing the brunt of the construction.

Local resident Bill said extra traffic down his street was causing accidents.

“The car, I think it got hit out here a few weeks ago, just the amount of traffic. This was the bus route as well and you just can’t get parking around here, quite horrendous.”

Many residents like Lily who live on Meola Rd said they needed to be out of their driveways at certain times to avoid getting stuck.

Road cones, traffic management and construction fill the streets. Photo / RNZ

RNZ’s Checkpoint bumped into her as she was searching for where she parked her car on a side street.

“I mean it encourages me to get a bit of exercise every so often, but it is frustrating and there have been times where we haven’t moved the car in time and then they’ve dug a big pit and we can’t get out and it just makes journeys quite a lot slower if you have to ask people to put some gravel in so you can drive out.”

The roadworks are also taking a toll on businesses.

On Pt Chevalier Rd, Corner Cafe co-owner Lan Lai Kai said business was down 50 per cent since the start of road works.

“The noise, the dust, if it was not for our regular customers coming to support us we’d be closed already.”

The cafe had to let some part-time staff go and was not able to pay themselves, Kai said.

They had been selling different products like bubble tea and ice creams to attract more customers.

Kai said the “open for business” banners from AT were all they had to show in terms of support.

“We understand this must be done, I mean for the greater good for the community, but we also suffer financial loss. I don’t know how long I can survive, this is worse than Covid.”

Waitematā local board chair Genevieve Sage said there were mixed feelings about the road works but key walking and cycling connections would be welcomed.

“People are just wanting it to get done and be finished and then they’re going to have a nice new road, good infrastructure for people to walk and cycle on so once it’s finished it’s going to be fantastic.”

In a statement, Auckland Transport infrastructure and places director Murry Burt said: “Initially, basic road improvements were anticipated to be completed in the first half of this year, however, as planning and understanding community needs progressed, it became clear that AT could future-proof the area and prevent future disruption by doing more all at once.”

He said good progress had been made and the extended road closure meant AT would finish the combined projects faster overall, by up to two months and would save about $400,000.

AT was doing its best to minimise the effects of these works on businesses, neighbours, pedestrians, and motorists, Burt said.

“We are also appealing to the public to reduce non-essential travel in the area by taking alternative routes wherever possible.”