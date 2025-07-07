Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks vs France: Read the best Premium analysis

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

All Blacks Coach Scott Robertson speaks to the media
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Read the best Premium analysis from the All Blacks opening test victory over France.

Phil Gifford: All Blacks rookie looks to be ‘real deal’

[Fabian] Holland is the real deal, proving both his temperament and physicality are up to the demands of international rugby, with a flawless lineout performance. At

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks