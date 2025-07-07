The bad news is that the All Blacks of 2025 have not given definitive proof that they are a significantly different version of their 2024 selves and that the art of playing test rugby is still a major work in progress for them. Read more

Player ratings: The All Black debutant that impressed the most

A fine debut in a strong 80-minute effort. How often do you see that from a new lock? Earns another test to see if we have the new Brodie Retallick. Led the All Blacks with 17 tackles and also had 13 carries.

Read more

France player ratings: The Frenchman who outshone the All Blacks

Best on show. Arrived with a big reputation and justified it with his energy and dash. Lovely running and important tidying-up in the busy late stages. Billy Proctor is probably too young to remember Serge Blanco, but he got a taste of the classic when the French No 15 jersey wafted out of reach in build-up to opening try. Read more

‘Exceeded my expectations’: Barrett on transformative Irish rugby journey

“I didn’t know what to expect,” [Jordie] Barrett says, reflecting on his Irish stint. “No one before me had done it for quite some time. Dan [Carter] was the last but no one had gone for an Irish or Leinster experience so I was walking out into deep water at the start.” Read more