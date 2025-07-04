Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks vs France: How Jordie Barrett’s Irish experience enhances All Blacks comeback

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

As things heat up in Dunedin for the All Blacks game, assistant coach Tamati Ellison talks all things pre-game.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From Dublin to Dunedin, Jordie Barrett is ready to showcase his newfound Irish intelligence.

Seven months in Ireland has evolved Barrett’s game and, he believes, returned him in better shape than emerging from some taxing Super Rugby campaigns.

Barrett arrived home from his successful sojourn with Leinster two weeks ago

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks