From Auckland’s Massey High School to Dunedin, where he played 49 games for the Kaikorai rugby club, to Otago and the Highlanders before being lured to the Crusaders, the 26-year-old Lio-Willie earned his promotion with another standout season.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” Lio-Willie, the qualified dentist, said. “I’m feeling proud and humbled by the journey that’s got me here and I’m ready to get stuck into Saturday.”

Holland and Lio-Willie share further symmetry, having made their professional debuts together with Otago. They are now preparing to do likewise at the same venue for the All Blacks.

For all the focus on the imminent new caps – Hurricanes openside Du’Plessis Kirifi and Chiefs prop Ollie Norris will debut from the bench – Vaa’i’s surprise shift from lock to blindside flanker and Ioane’s back-to-the-future move from centre to wing are more telling for the shifts the All Blacks are targeting this year.

Vaa’i is unlikely to be the long-term answer at No 6 – he was among the All Blacks’ best performers from lock last year – but his versatility offers one of a myriad of options. His switch reflects the ongoing up-for-grabs status of the No 6 jersey as the All Blacks attempt to solve that ongoing riddle.

It does, though, signal the desire to utilise a big man, a lineout weapon, from the side of the scrum while injecting power from the bench in the form of unproven Chiefs enforcer Samipeni Finau.

Of all the bold changes, Ioane’s first test start on the wing for four years could leave the most lasting impression with Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor finally handed another chance – after featuring only twice last season.

The All Blacks, having selected only two specialist wings in their 33-man July squad, are clearly undecided on their best finishers. That picture will significantly evolve before the next World Cup in 2027, with Highlanders flier Caleb Tangitau, Chiefs wings Emoni Narawa and Leroy Carter, Chay Fihaki and Kini Naholo all in the mix to challenge Sevu Reece and Caleb Clarke.

Ioane, though, could and likely will be a revelation on the wing where his genuine pace and power in additional space should prove lethal.

Ioane made his name on the wing, playing 36 of his 81 tests there before shifting to centre. And with Proctor’s superb distribution skills inside him, Ioane could well flourish on the left edge again this weekend.

Rieko Ioane returns to the wing this week for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

“Rieko is competent in either position. He can start or finish in either,” Robertson said. “This is his opportunity to get on the wing and do some finishing for us. It’s exciting. He’s keen, he’s up for it, whatever is best for the team.”

Proctor presents a different skill set to Ioane, one the All Blacks are now keen to harness.

Finishing is a major improvement focus for the All Blacks. Proctor, with his quick feet and sharp decision-making, creates space and makes others look good.

It’s no coincidence his return from injury for the Hurricanes coincided with their form revival at the backend of the regular season.

Having six midfielders, including three centres – Ioane, Proctor and Anton Lienert-Brown, in the July squad means the 12 and 13 jerseys will be an interchanging picture this series.

Long term, though, Jordie Barrett and Proctor, with Ioane on the edge, could prove a well-balanced combination.

“He’s had a great couple of seasons,” Robertson said of Proctor. “It was a shame on the end-of-year tour he had the bubs arrive so he couldn’t get back and play a couple of games at the end there. He’s been consistent, he can play square, he’s good on both sides of the ball. He complements the backline beautifully.”

Rekindling his Hurricanes combination with Jordie Barrett, who returns from six months with Irish champions Leinster, should allow Proctor a sense of comfort for this overdue chance to stamp his mark at centre.

“It’s nice to have a familiar face around me,” Proctor said. “I’ve been training with Jordie and remembering his tendencies and getting used to him but it’s coming quickly. I’ve played a bit of footy with him.

“You see Leinster’s line speed is pretty intense so he’s wanting to bring that down here. I’m getting used to that. No doubt we’ll be on the same page come Saturday.”

All Blacks team to face France: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Samipeni Finau, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.

For live commentary of this weekend’s All Blacks v France test, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio.