In one of rugby’s rarest pursuits, Holland shifted from the Netherlands to Christchurch as a 16-year-old – initially with a view to staying six months. After playing for the Christchurch Boys’ High School first XV, he was lured farther south to make Dunedin home.

Holland’s younger brother, Quinten, followed him to Dunedin for his final two years at King’s High School and then to study medical science at Otago University and join the Highlanders academy.

After this week re-signing with NZ Rugby through to 2028, alongside fellow Highlanders Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Ethan de Groot (the latter two to 2027), Holland is doubling down on the investment in his All Blacks dream.

“I love it down here,” Holland said. “The people in the Highlanders are like family. When Jamie Joseph gave me the opportunity to stay for another three years it wasn’t a hard decision.”

Fabian Holland on the charge for the Highlanders against the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

Holland’s mum, dad and sister live in the Netherlands.

“They understand this is home for me. I love playing for the Highlanders. I’m thankful for everything this organisation has done for me and for taking a chance on a kid from the Netherlands. It meant everything to me.”

While Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i and Patrick Tuipulotu are well established, the All Blacks are not flush with locking talent. The 22-year-old, 2.04m, 124kg Holland is, therefore, one of New Zealand’s brightest adopted prospects.

In a nod to his earmarked status, Holland was elevated to Robertson’s All Blacks squad at the back end of the northern tour as injury cover. He impressed management and senior players with his professionalism and character – and now wants more.

“It was awesome,” Holland recalls. “The things I learned there from the coaches and players was top notch. To be in an environment like that, to get a taste of it, really lit the fire up even more. I had great feedback on things to improve on in my game. Hopefully I’ve taken that into this year. It was a privilege to be there and soak everything up.”

After a standout Super Rugby season in a struggling Highlanders side, where he’s featured prominently with lineout steals, a huge defensive work-rate while consistently playing 80 minutes, Holland detailed the shifts he’s made this season.

“After the tour I sat down with Jamie Jo. I was trying to do everything right but you realise the game of rugby is flawed. I had to understand that focusing on doing a couple of things really well, doing that at a world-class standard, that can be your point of difference, instead of trying to be really good right across the board.

“Jamie was awesome at simplifying things and keeping me task-focused. He knew what buttons to push with me. That’s helped a lot. With a tough preseason and the strength and conditioning crew here got me in great shape and the game we play suits how I see rugby.

Fabian Holland: 'The people in the Highlanders are like family.' Photo / Photosport

“I really care about the Highlanders so I put my body on the line every time I step across the white line. That’s my mentality. Whatever the team needs from me I’ll do it. I love being involved in the game for 80 minutes so it’s not a chore for me.”

The physical intent in Holland’s game is one notable improvement this year and while he’s a young evolving man, he and the Highlanders adopted a sustainable long-term view to his development.

“I’ve realised there’s no rush. I came into the environment at 18 years old. You’re surrounded by locks like Josh Dickson and Pari Pari Parkinson and they’re lifting a lot more weight in the gym than you.

“As an 18-year-old you’re still growing and maturing so it’s giving time to develop. The way the Highlanders want to play it’s quick, dynamic, mobile, robust. That’s how we’ve approached developing my body over the last few years.

“The team here didn’t necessarily say I had to pack on more weight or hit a certain target we just wanted to be the most mobile, explosive, strongest I can be while being robust and playing 80 minutes.”

While the long-held All Blacks dream is within touching distance, Holland’s impossible-to-miss-frame remains grounded as the Highlanders campaign draws to a close in their final regular season game against the Chiefs.

“It’s easy to get carried away with what everyone says but I’m just working really hard on becoming a better rugby player down here and making sure I put a bit of pride in the Highlanders jersey.

“Beyond that I’ll take a wee bit of a mental break while staying ready for whatever may be. If that’s in a black jersey or a blue and gold jersey for Otago, I’ll be chipping away on my craft.”

The kid who once had All Blacks posters on his wall and ferns on his sheets is destined to soon don the black jersey but the Netherlands, where he receives passionate support, is never far from mind.

“My grassroots club back in the Netherlands Castricum where I grew up follow me closely. It’s always going to be a part of me. I love going back there.

“All my mates who I grew up with are still playing for their prems side. Knowing they have my back, and whatever happens here in New Zealand, I can always go back there, switch off and be myself and have the same dynamic as when we were 12-year-olds is pretty special. It’s a special place in my heart.”

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.