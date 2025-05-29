Six teams will advance to the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs after this weekend’s matches.
The Chiefs, Crusaders, Brumbies, Hurricanes, and Reds are confirmed, with Moana Pasifika, Blues, and Waratahs vying for the last spots.
Key matches will determine home-field advantage and final playoff positions, with several scenarios possible.
The new-look Super Rugby Pacific playoffs are almost upon us, with six teams advancing after this weekend’s matches.
The finals format involves 1 v 6, 2 v 5 and 3 v 4, with the three winners and the highest-ranked ‘lucky loser’ advancing to the semifinals.
With the Chiefs, Crusaders, Brumbies,Hurricanes and Reds already confirmed for the playoffs, it leaves the Moana Pasifika, Blues and Waratahs to fight it out for the remaining two spots. Western Force, Fijian Drua and Highlanders are out of contention.
Regardless there is still plenty on the line with home-field advantage on the line for some teams.
The Brumbies have already secured a home qualifying final, as they can’t finish any lower than third, but they will still be hoping the Highlanders can cause an upset against the Chiefs.
The Brumbies head into their final regular season clash with the Crusaders knowing a top-two finish - and potentially first place - is still within reach.
If the Chiefs defeat the Highlanders in Dunedin, the Canberra side’s clash with the Crusaders becomes a sudden-death battle for second place and the valuable reward of a home semifinal.
But if the Chiefs stumble without collecting a losing bonus point, the Brumbies’ path to the top of the table opens up. In that scenario, a win over the Crusaders would be enough to secure first place and home advantage throughout the finals, while the loser would drop to third.
Should the Chiefs lose but pick up a losing bonus point, the Brumbies would then need a bonus-point win over the Crusaders to clinch top spot.
A regular win would leave both the Brumbies and Chiefs equal on wins and competition points, but the Chiefs would edge ahead on points differential.
Hurricanes (34 points)
Next matches: Moana Pasifika (H)
Best possible finish: 4th
Worst possible finish: 5th
A simple scenario for the Hurricanes as victory over Moana Pasifika in any form will likely be enough to consolidate fourth spot.
There is a small chance the Hurricanes could still get overtaken by the Reds if they win, but that would require the Queensland-based side to beat the Fijian Drua by a margin big enough that would make theirs superior.
If the Hurricanes lose to Moana Pasifika and the Reds defeat the Drua, they will drop to fifth.
Reds (33 points)
Next matches: Drua (H)
Best possible finish: 4th
Worst possible finish: 6th
The Reds can finish fourth with a bonus-point win over the Fijian Drua and a Hurricanes loss.
If the Reds get a bonus point win, and the Hurricanes win without the bonus, both will finish on 38 points – but with the same number of wins the tiebreak will be points difference – that currently favours the Kiwi team.
The Reds could finish sixth, although there is a better chance Wales win the 2027 Rugby World Cup, as it would require them to lose and Moana Pasifika to overturn a points differential of at least 95 points.
The Blues could also finish on the same amount of points as the Reds, but as the first tiebreakers is most wins.
Playing the last game of the regular season, the Reds will know exactly what is required.