Updated

Super Rugby Pacific: Moana Pasifika and Crusaders reset competition’s focus

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Moana Pasifika celebrate their win over the Blues. Photo / Photosport



Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Moana Pasifika defeated the Blues 27-21, with Ardie Savea leading the team to their first victory over the Blues.
  • The Crusaders, led by coach Rob Penney, defeated the Waratahs 48-33, showcasing a wide-running game.
  • The Hurricanes secured a last-minute 24-20 victory over the Highlanders, with Cam Roigard scoring two tries.

Round 14 of Super Rugby Pacific 2025 over the weekend had it all. As we enter the sharp end of the competition, last year’s champions, the Blues, were tipped over 27-21 by Moana Pasifika at Albany on Saturday in a game for the ages.

The Crusaders are

Save

