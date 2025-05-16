Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Waratahs and the Crusaders.

Crusaders team to face Waratahs

Johnny McNicholl has been named to start at fullback for his first appearance of the season, replacing the injured Will Jordan who is sidelined with a knee injury.

There are three changes in the forwards, with All Blacks trio Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett and Fletcher Newell all rested for the clash in Sydney, replaced by Ioane Moananu, Kershawl Sykes-Martin and Quinten Strange respectively.

On the bench, All Blacks hooker George Bell returns after overcoming a foot injury which was expected to sideline him for the entire Super Rugby Pacific season.

Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Ioane Moananu 3. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 4. Quinten Strange 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Cullen Grace 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Johnny McNicholl.

Bench: 16. George Bell 17. George Bower 18. Seb Calder 19. Jamie Hannah 20.Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Dallas McLeod.

Unavailable: Codie Taylor (personal), Scott Barrett (thumb), Fletcher Newell (achilles), Ethan Blackadder (hamstring), Will Jordan (knee), Xavier Saifoloi (knee), Taha Kemara (knee), Dom Gardner (foot), Finlay Brewis (shoulder)Barrett