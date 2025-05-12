Advertisement
Blues’ Dalton Papali’i set for key showdown with Ardie Savea - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Blues flanker Dalton Papali'i has impressed in defence this season. Photo / Photosport

Blues flanker Dalton Papali'i has impressed in defence this season. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Dalton Papali’i aims to subdue Ardie Savea again in Saturday’s crucial Super Rugby match.
  • Papali’i’s improved physicality this season has reignited his All Blacks selection prospects.
  • A strong performance could boost Papali’i’s chances of rejoining the All Blacks squad.

If Dalton Papali’i’s magic trick last year was to make himself disappear, he’ll be hoping this Saturday to introduce a dramatic new twist by making Ardie Savea vanish.

The toughest assignment for any loose forward this year in Super Rugby has been to find a way to

Save

