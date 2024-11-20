Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Italy: Assessing Scott Robertson’s first year as coach – Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
Sports columnist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Scott Robertson will likely finish his first year in charge with four defeats from 14 tests. Photo / Photosport

Scott Robertson will likely finish his first year in charge with four defeats from 14 tests. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks conclude their season against Italy in Turin on Sunday.
  • Scott Robertson will likely finish his first year in charge with four defeats from 14 tests.
  • Plenty of young players have been blooded as the All Blacks build for the future.

Paul Lewis is a veteran sports journalist who has written four books and covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic and Commonwealth Games and more.

OPINION

It’s hard to know what to make of Scott Robertson’s team across the 2024 season but, let’s face it, this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks