Scott Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Wallace Sititi all had important breakthroughs against Ireland, with Sititi – one of Scott Robertson’s few forays into the unknown and a selection of real insight and significance – receiving few bouquets after the All Blacks’ 23-13 victory. However, in many ways, it was his best performance yet or, rather, the most important.

Already player of the year for his ability to beat defenders, Sititi put in a different shift against Ireland. It was blood-and-guts stuff, tackling with intensity, hewing away in the rucks and mauls and keeping the ball when the Irish justifiably singled him out for extra defensive attention. No mistakes, no misjudgments, just clinical hard work.

The All Blacks have been waiting years to say they have solved the No 6 blindside flanker dilemma after the loss of Jerome Kaino and Liam Squire. Now? Hopefuls for that jersey, including Ethan Blackadder, Samipeni Finau and Dalton Papali’i, face a long wait for their next chance.

Man-of-the-match McKenzie talked after the test about the importance of doing the little things – a rugby version of the old saying “look after the cents and the dollars will take care of themselves”. Sititi did the same thing – and it will have warmed his coaches’ hearts that he showed himself so capable in the grunt, grind and grapple stuff as well as retaining that ability to beat the first tackler and breach the defensive line. I remain one of those who would love to see him at No 8 with Ardie Savea moved to 7 but we simply can’t argue with the All Blacks loose forwards identity and formation at present.

McKenzie had his coming-of-age moment in the 10 jersey; a performance built around less helter-skelter running and more of a test-quality first five using his judgment and skill to find the best way to control the game; his kicking from hand much improved. I was one of the few who lamented Beauden Barrett’s return to starting first five against England as I felt – as Robertson often said – that McKenzie needed to keep the keys to the car for a while. There’s the proof.

Damian McKenzie kicked six penalties. Photo / Photosport

However, another standout player of the day was captain Scott Barrett. He hasn’t grown easily into the skin of a skipper but his was a whale of a game against Ireland. Like Sititi, he was involved heavily in the tight stuff – carrying, tackling, a big influence on the rucks and mauls.

It was heartening to see him collar Joe McCarthy after Barrett felt the big Irish lock had fired off a cheap shot, dropping on to or near McKenzie’s head. The resulting confrontation was revealing – Barrett’s body language that of an affronted leader; McCarthy’s that of someone who knew he’d transgressed. As a leadership moment, Buck Shelford couldn’t have done it any better.

We should not lose sight of the fact this was Ireland’s first test since July and their ring-rust meant they made even more mistakes than the All Blacks – but this was still a victory of commitment and controlled passion. The famed coach of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, Vince Lombardi, coined the saying: “Confidence is contagious; so is a lack of confidence.” This test match moved the All Blacks closer to the former, further from the latter.

They will play a better Irish side in better form than this one, even if they were given extraordinary latitude when offside or ball-slowing in the rucks. Lombardi also said: “Fatigue makes cowards out of all of us” – and the slightly undercooked Irish were blowing hard, desperate to loosen the All Blacks’ grip and steely defence.

So, to return to our theme that one player doesn’t make a rugby team (but three might), across the channel at Twickenham, Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies pulled off a surprise win over England. If you read some reports of the match, you’d think their 21-year-old NRL import, Joseph-Aukuso Suaallii, had won it on his own.

Fullback Tom Wright was the real man of the match, regularly scything through English defence as poor as it was combative against the All Blacks; loose forwards Rob Valetini and Fraser McReight had storming matches. Sua’alli’i however, is undeniably the future. Parachuted into a top test match for his first game of pro rugby, his 1.96m, 100kg frame was one thing; his ball skills another. He was involved in the game less than some made out but what we saw was pretty impressive:

He ran down England’s Tommy Freeman in a try-saving tackle like the pacy winger was a turtle.

A fast-hands pass out of defence nearly set up a runaway Wallabies try.

His offload to Wright for his try was similarly dextrous.

Four times he contested the kickoff against England’s top lock Mauro Itoje. Three times he won the ball for the Australians and, on the fourth, he provoked the England knock-on that set the Wallabies in motion for the winning try.

He’s not Jonah Lomu yet – he has more of Israel Folau – and he didn’t quite have the debut the hype would have you believe. But he might be one player who can ignite the Wallabies.

