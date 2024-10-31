All Black Beauden Barrett during second test win over England at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett will start at first five-eighth against England while Cortez Ratima will make his fourth start of the year as part of 12 positional changes to the All Blacks side to face England.

The side includes wholesale changes to the team that played Japan, with only three players retaining their spot for this week. Tamaiti Williams will start again at loosehead prop and will be joined by Tyrel Lomax and Codie Taylor to form the front row. Hooker Asafo Aumua and props Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Pasilio Tosi will provide cover.

Captain Scott Barrett will partner with Tupou Vaa’i at lock, with Patrick Tuipulotu in reserve. In the loose forwards, Wallace Sititi moves to blindside, Sam Cane remains at openside flanker and Ardie Savea enters the team at no. 8, while Samipeni Finau takes an impact role this week.

Ratima and Cam Roigard will share the halfback duties this week with Ratima starting. Beauden Barrett will run the cutter at first five-eighth and brother Jordie Barrett returns from injury to play second five-eighth. Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke will take the wings, while Rieko Ioane starts at centre and Will Jordan at fullback. Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie will provide impact cover for the backs.

Head Coach Scott Robertson said the team was preparing for a boisterous Twickenham atmosphere and a determined England side.