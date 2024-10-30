England prop Joe Marler has restored his account on X – formerly Twitter – less than 24 hours after deleting his profile, having said the haka “needs binning”.
On Wednesday, the 34-year-old took to social media to write “The Haka needs binning. It’s ridiculous”, days out from the All Blacks and England’s third test of the year, to be played at Twickenham stadium. Marler deleted his account shortly after.
The post received thousands of comments and reactions, before Marler attempted to clarify it by writing “It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the league boys did last week.”
Now, with his social media presence restored, Marler attempted to explain his original post, understood to be a reference to England’s rugby league victory over Toa Samoa last weekend.
“Context is everything,” he posted. “Just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega rugby fixture. Some wild responses. Big Love x.”