Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

Eden Park showdown: Corporate packages hit $899 amid cost concerns - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Springboks line up to face the All Blacks haka. Photo / Photosport

The Springboks line up to face the All Blacks haka. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks will face the Springboks at Eden Park in September, marking a high-stakes match.
  • New Zealand Rugby’s corporate packages for the game are priced up to $1299, sparking debate over value.
  • Concerns arise over the sustainability of high-priced live sports entertainment amid a cost-of-living crisis.

It’s six years since the Springboks were last in New Zealand and 31 years since the All Blacks lost a test at Eden Park.

Combine those two facts, then throw in another three – the Boks are the reigning world champions; the All Blacks haven’t beaten them

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks