A book reveals that just hours after the Springboks claimed a crucial and highly physical win over All Blacks, the two teams almost had a bar-room brawl.
A Springbok legend tells of how he feared he was going to be killed by the rampant All Blacks at Carisbrook, and his feeling of “hate” towards opponents in a black jersey.
Fears of a plot in the 1981 anti-tour protest movement to “kidnap” a Springbok player are revealed.
Fresh claims are made over payments to the 1986 Cavaliers, calculated at being worth $250,000 in the current economy.
There’s been no lack of rugby brutality and bloodshed during the All Blacks’ 103-year history of taking on the Springboks.
And the uncompromising rivalry between the two teams – which at times has spilt over into sucker punches, kicking and even an All Blacks captain being bitten – was also the catalyst for a bar in the world-famous and luxurious Sun City resort almost being the scene of a brawl between the sides.
A book written by award-winning South African journalist Mike Greenaway – The Fireside Springbok: The Untold Stories That Make the Boks Great – profiles some of the greatest and previously most secretive moments of the Springboks, as well as some of the players who have proudly worn green-and-gold jerseys.
Greenaway writes in a chapter titled Rising From the Ashes of how the stakes were high ahead of the test, leading to a physical showdown on the field and almost off it.
The All Blacks had won the previous week at Loftus Versfeld – the Pretoria ground is regarded as a fortress for the Springboks – and Boks coach Jake White was expected to be sacked if his team lost in successive weeks.
The John Smit-captained team managed a one-point win after a penalty in the dying minutes.
“The relief among the Boks resulted in steam being blown off that night at Sun City,” Greenaway writes in The Fireside Springbok.
Three things were a prominent feature wherever they went: protests growing in size and violence, match venues that had been surrounded in barbed wire by soldiers, and the highly-trained police Red Squad unit – decked out in riot gear – for their personal protection.
“On their way to New Zealand via Honolulu, they encountered their first Kiwi protester,” Greenaway writes in The Fireside Springbok.
“A lady had seized her opportunity and on the back of a Scrabble board she scribbled ‘Shame’ and paraded herself up and down the aisle of the aircraft until the flight crew threatened to have her arrested.”
Much bigger protests awaited them in New Zealand.
The night before their opening game against Poverty Bay, a farm vehicle was driven through the gates of Gisborne’s Rugby Park.
The scheduled second match against Waikato had to be cancelled after hundreds of anti-tour protests stormed the field and dropped glass and nails on the playing surface.
Despite his skills ensuring he was selected for the tour on merit and not the colour of his skin, he was to be targeted by both pro- and anti-tour sections for only being sent on the tour as an effort to pacify those opposing it. Greenway also wrote of the treatment both the family of Tobias and his great mate and fellow Springbok Rob Louw received back home.
Greenaway writes that “many black people felt that in choosing to play for the Springboks, [Tobias] was an ‘Uncle Tom’ (a black man who is overeager to please whites) as in the famous anti-slavery novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harrier Beecher Stowe”.
“The tour wasn’t easy for us,” Louw later recalled. “Letters and phone calls were received by the players warning us that our wives and children would be raped and killed.
“These messages were more threatening for Errol, who had been branded a ‘sell-out’ by opponents for his participation in the tour. It was believed that the threatening messages same from the two in while Errol lived.”
In the middle of the tour, Tobias considered returning home.
He lasted the distance of the tour, with Greenaway writing “the Springboks had braved an unsettling environment that would make the modern professional implode”.
How the unsanctioned Cavaliers were named and more claims on how much they were paid
Four years after the tour which divided our nation, the All Blacks were scheduled to travel to South Africa.
A 30-strong touring party was named for the planned 1985 contest, but shortly before the All Blacks were scheduled to depart, the tour was called off after a successful court injunction.
Twenty-eight of the squad would eventually tour South Africa in 1986 as part of the Cavaliers, with John Kirwan and David Kirk refusing to be involved in the team, which was not sanctioned by the New Zealand Rugby Football Union.
Frustration around officiating after the Springboks won the final match 24-10 saw one player “shoulder nudge” Welsh referee Kein Rowlands.
When Dalton later criticised the officiating in the after-match function, Springbok first five Naas Botha responded: “Now you know how we felt in 1981″.
The All Blacks had won the 1981 series 2-1 after a late penalty in the decider, a decision that still riles surviving Springbok tourists.
‘It felt like the All Blacks were trying to kill me’
Mark Andrews was an uncompromising forward – who played at both lock and No 8 - for the Springboks in the last days of amateur rugby from the mid-1990s through to 2002.
His uncompromising reputation is highlighted by the name of the chapter on him in The Fireside Springbok, A Lock Made of Steel.
And Andrews’ on-field nature – which he said made the All Blacks think of him as a “psycho” - had its beginning at Carisbrook when he came up against the side in the first test of the 1994 series, according to The Fireside Springbok.
“I flew into one ruck and tore into him. I told him he didn’t deserve his jersey. He just laughed.”
In The Fireside Springbok, Andrews said his first-up treatment from the All Blacks meant he wanted to “hurt those guys” whenever they played.
And it also sparked an attitude where Andrews would never mix with his opponents post-match.
“I guess I was a psycho on the field because I decided that was the best way to be successful in test rugby was to hate the opposition,” he said.
“Even at cocktail parties I never mingled with the opposition like other guys. I’d just give them the death stare.
“My reason was simple. If I spoke to [All Black] Robin Brooke, my direct opponent in so many test matches, I might have found he was a nice guy. I didn’t want that. I wanted to feel the need to hurt him whenever we played.”