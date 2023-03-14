Top five New Zealand sporting experiences...for the non-sports fan

Breakers player Barry Brown Jr goes to the hoop during the NBL finals at Spark Arena. Photosport

Many elements make for a high-quality experience at a sporting event.

From top level competition and unscripted drama on the field of play, and a raucous atmosphere in the stands, all the way down to a great venue in a great location, where everything is made easy.

So, when it comes to our sports-loving nation, what is the best we have when it comes to getting off the couch and getting to the game?

It’s a question perhaps best viewed from the lens of those who don’t necessarily like, or even follow, sport.

Clay Wilson ranks the country’s top five live sports experiences for the non-sports fan.

5. Hamilton Darts Masters

Wuuuuhn hundred and eeeightyyyy. Once a pub past-time, in the past couple of decades darts, and more specifically the PDC roadshow, has become the hottest ticket in town. In an environment much closer to a German beer hall than a sports event, dress-up is nigh-on compulsory. If you’re not one of the Mario Brothers or a group of Oompa Loompas, you’re probably out of place. Da-da-da-da-duuuuuh.

4. The ‘Zoo’ at a Highlanders home game

This one requires full commitment. The payoff? An 80-minute party and an absolute belter of a start to a big night out. We all know higher learning is the priority for anyone attending Otago University. But, when a study break is needed, New Zealand’s future doctors, nurses and dentists have been known to let their hair down. Sip a Speights, watch some rugby, offer the opposition some friendly banter and let the DJ do their thing under the roof at Forsyth Barr. Just don’t say you weren’t warned.

Highlanders fans in the Zoo. Photosport

3. ASB Classic tennis

Pull out the white shoes and dust off the straw hat, cos this event knows how to serve it up. When the sun is shining, there’s few better places to be than No 1 Tennis Lane. On-court you’ll be treated to some of the world’s best, off it there’s no lack of spots to kick back, enjoy a drink and maybe even a punnet of strawberries and cream as a summer’s day rolls on by. Sounds great. Is great.

Richard Gasquet during the ASB Classic men's singles final. Photosport

2. Opening day of a test at the Basin Reserve

Cricket adverse? Hear me out, because sport rarely gets more romantic than this. A sunny morning, a grassy bank and the crisp sound of leather and willow pleasantly echoing around one of the premier venues in the game worldwide. Peer over the top of your newspaper, but do so at the risk of needing to put it down. Few sports so closely resemble a gripping novel than test cricket. Twists and turns, lulls and then bursts of action. Lazy summer days, indeed.

1. Breakers game at Spark Arena

More than just a game of basketball, this is three-hours of action-packed entertainment. When it comes to watching the high-flying on-court action, there’s barely a bad seat in the house. When the players are cooling their jets, it’s all on. Livewire Breakers general manager come game-day MC Simon Edwards is a master at whipping the fans into a frenzy. “The GMC”, he’s quite literally a conductor leading his orchestra, the man who puts the ‘spark’ in Spark Arena. Add in the downtown waterfront location, you’ve got New Zealand’s best value-for-money sporting experience.