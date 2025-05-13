The Hire A Hubby hero turning handyman stereotypes on their head

Ditching his corporate suit for a toolbelt, Craig Burrowes built a million-dollar empire fixing leaky taps, rebuilding bathrooms, roofing mansions and hanging high-end artwork with the precision of a surgeon. He’s the Auckland-based Hire A Hubby franchisee who’s taken the handyman game and given it a proper glow-up.

From a one-man in a van operation in 2011 to owning the largest Hire A Hubby territory in New Zealand, Burrowes’ story is one of grit, growth, and a knack for turning “can’t be done” into “no worries, mate”.

With smarts gained from the corporate world and the knack he’s always had for solving problems, Burrowes has made Hire A Hubby a roaring success, while becoming the guy you’d want on speed dial for any home or commercial fix-up.

The journey started when he had had enough of the corporate grind. “I was restless, frustrated, and ready for a new challenge,” Burrowes says.

After years in senior management, he and his wife Sandy researched their options and bought into Hire A Hubby. Why a franchise? “I didn’t want to go into it only to remain a ‘Joe’s Handyman’, stuck trimming trees and fixing fences,” Burrowes chuckles. The brand’s systems, processes and support meant Burrowes could “focus on getting the work, and then getting it done” rather than admin, he says.

While it began as a one-man, one-van setup, Burrowes always intended to grow, aiming to offer a premium service tackling minor repairs right up to major renovations. In less than a decade he’d snapped up the Hire a Hubby franchise in multiple territories across Auckland’s Mt Eden, Westmere, Grey Lynn and North Shore. Today, he’s got a team of six on the tools, a network of trusted subcontractors, and a commercial space in Hobsonville for staging big jobs and running operations.

In terms of turnover, Burrowes had built a multimillion-dollar business by 2022.

As for the secret sauce behind his success, he reckons it’s a combination of smarts, hard work, and a key proposition: “The customer has a problem; if you say ‘no’, the customer still has a problem, they’ve wasted their time calling, and they probably won’t call next time.”

Burrowes says his team handles laying concrete, rebuilding conservatories, even sorting out pesky leaks that other tradies can’t crack. Small things, sometimes. Big things, others: a recent highlight was a $350,000 re-roofing job on a 1920s prestige home in Grey Lynn, a project that kicked off FY24 with a bang.

Burrowes also boosted his quote-to-invoice rate from 84% in 2021 to 92% in 2023, and 79% of his business comes from repeat customers. Many have moved on from asking for quotes to simply getting Burrowes’ Hire a Hubby crew in, knowing the quality and pricing are on point.

His team has earned strong customer feedback, with Natalie Gonthier from Village Rentals noting: “Craig and his team are great – always on time, clean up, and handle everything from small jobs to massive ones.” Frank Rangi from Metro NZ Property Management labelled Burrowes’ problem-solving skills “one in a million”.

Then there’s Bruce Sanderson, who raved about Burrowes’ work on a spiral staircase and conservatory rebuild: “I don’t need to look for anyone else.” These reviews help explain the trophy case: Burrowes’ team bagged seven awards, including the Big Business Award, at Hire A Hubby’s recent Nelson conference.

In an effort to give back to the brand, Burrowes routinely ‘rides along’ with prospective new franchisees, assessing their suitability for the business. “After all, the reputation of all of Hire a Hubby rests with every franchisee,” he points out, describing his involvement as ‘enlightened self-interest’ which contributes value to the franchise.

Asked if he has any advice for former tradies, those looking to carve their own path, or indeed fellow refugees looking to escape daily grinds and office politics, he says it doesn’t have to be complicated. “Follow the system, because it works,” he says. “The jobs are out there; don’t panic if it’s slow at first. Be professional, communicate, and solve problems.”

Burrowes adds that there is room for specialisation within the model: if cabinets and kitchens are your thing, go for it. Landscaping, decking and retaining walls? Great. Plumbing and electrical? Have at it. “One of my specialities is hanging fine art,” he says, “But across my team, we’ve developed a wide range of capabilities.”

He says Hire A Hubby is about trust, value, and a willing attitude to understand challenges, and deliver the solutions. “I often quip that we look after happy ladies and relieved husbands, because we take care of jobs that sometimes cause domestic friction,” he says with a smile.

So, whether it’s finally sorting out your gutters, maintaining a commercial premises, or managing a full-scale reno, Burrowes and his crew can get it sorted. Keen to build your own success story? Hire A Hubby franchise opportunities are available now.