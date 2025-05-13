“Whatever happens, I’m not too sure. By all my friends’ accounts it’s about 50/50 at the moment, so we’ll try and get that 60/40 in my favour,” Ioane said. “The reception will be awesome. I can’t wait to get over there.

“Fans will be fans. I’m no stranger to a bit of this. Rugby needs more of this. I love this side of the game. We’ll have to wait and see when I’m over there.

“It is a huge headline, but for me it’s more about just getting to the club and playing the best rugby with the boys. I haven’t had to meet new teammates for close to eight, nine years. This has always been home, so that’s going to be cool too.”

While Ioane, like Barrett, will be handsomely remunerated for one season with Leinster, he detailed the main motivations for the change of scene that will include the chance to contest the European Champions Cup, with the powerhouse Irish province still reeling from their recent semifinal defeat to Northampton.

“They’re one of those historical clubs and one with a rich history,” Ioane said. “I haven’t seen too much when I’ve been there, but from what I have, it’s been pretty enjoyable. It’s also something fresh, somewhere myself and my partner haven’t visited enough of, so that too.

“I messaged Jordie leading up to it and seeing what his experiences were; how he’s coped with and enjoyed the change. His words echoed mine, that it was something fresh, something completely different. Although I’m not a golfer, he said it’s been awesome. He will look back and have fond memories of his time there.

“The big goal with me signing on with New Zealand for as long as I did is the World Cup. It’s a refresh, but I want to grow my game, play a different style of footy, and when I do come back, I’ll be well equipped.”

Barrett and Ioane’s sabbaticals evoke fears that the incumbent All Blacks midfield could burn out, with both playing through their traditional offseason break.

Ioane, though, having received assurances from Leinster, brushed off those concerns.

Rieko Ioane: 'It's a refresh, but I want to grow my game.' Photo / Photosport

“I’ve spoken closely with [Leinster head coach] Leo [Cullen] over there and they have a plan. Jordie has been looked after so well and he’s firing on all cylinders. He’s travelled a bit with his partner which is everything that you expect from a high performance club. I’m sure they’ll look after me well and everything will be good.”

Ioane’s form this year has mirrored the Blues’ struggles for consistency, but with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson attending training on Tuesday, as Vern Cotter’s men prepare for their second cross-city derby with Moana Pasifika, he is confident of performing when it matters most.

“As players, we see everything. We see headlines. But that’s all part of it. I’ve been in years like this before, and come the end of the season, it’s a different sort of headline. I’m happy as always with the slow burn, slow build. I want to perform the best I can for my brothers at the Blues.”

After their worst performance of the season in the loss to the Reds in Brisbane, the Blues have regained form, largely through their direct style, with successive victories against the Force and Drua.

Ardie Savea, Super Rugby Pacific’s most influential figure this season, and Moana at their adopted Albany home this Saturday, though, demands the Blues further improve to maintain their belated playoff push.

“You look back at the last couple of weeks, and all it’s been is two decent performances. We haven’t achieved anything. Our feet are firmly on the ground. We know the threat Moana poses. With such a tight table and all teams running hot for the finish line it’s going to be a huge game.

“Although it was a good win in Fiji, we know we can still tidy a few things up.

“Ardie’s performances on the field help him to be the leader he is. We as players knew he could have an impact on Moana and I think they haven’t scratched the surface yet. They’re a team with much more to give but we’ll still see Saturday.

“Ardie and I are close but he knows we’re coming.”

