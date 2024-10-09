Former Ireland captain Johnny Sexton admits reaction to his autobiography has taken him by surprise, after detailing his spat with All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane.
With the release of his autobiography, Obsessed, Sexton has reignited the feud he had with the All Blacks at last year’s Rugby World Cup in France.
As Sam Whitelock produced a crucial turnover that effectively sealed New Zealand’s win, Sexton claims Ioane told him to “get back 10 metres”, before also telling him “don’t miss your flight tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c**t”.
And after former Ireland test hooker James Tracy labelled Ioane’s act “as low as you can get”, the All Black himself took to social media to rub further salt into the wound.
The 27-year-old posted a picture of himself and Sexton in the World Cup quarter-final, showing a joker emoji above himself, with a home emoji under the Ireland captain.