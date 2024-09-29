Former Irish number 10 Johnny Sexton has revealed his version of events in the infamous post-match spat with All Black Rieko Ioane at the end of last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final.
In the aftermath of Wayne Barnes blowing his whistle to end Ireland’s 17-match unbeaten run and dash their tournament hopes, an irate Sexton was seen on the broadcast directing a verbal spray toward Ioane.
In his newly released autobiography, Sexton claims it was a reaction to some choice words by the All Black second five-eighth.
In an extract of his autobiography Obsessed in the Sunday Times, Sexton alleges Ioane made light of the Irishman’s last test.
“I couldn’t bring myself to watch the quarter-final back. I don’t think I ever will. I don’t need to. I’ve mentally replayed every second, over and over. It finishes the same way every time. Rónan Kelleher still ploughs into Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock. Whitelock goes in for the poach, clearly without releasing, but somehow Wayne Barnes awards him the penalty, even though it has all happened under his nose — and it’s all over.