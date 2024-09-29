Advertisement
All Blacks v Ireland: Johnny Sexton reveals what was said in Rieko Ioane spat at World Cup

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Rieko Ioane celebrates victory at fulltime following the Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

Former Irish number 10 Johnny Sexton has revealed his version of events in the infamous post-match spat with All Black Rieko Ioane at the end of last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

In the aftermath of Wayne Barnes blowing his whistle to end Ireland’s 17-match unbeaten run and dash their tournament hopes, an irate Sexton was seen on the broadcast directing a verbal spray toward Ioane.

In his newly released autobiography, Sexton claims it was a reaction to some choice words by the All Black second five-eighth.

In an extract of his autobiography Obsessed in the Sunday Times, Sexton alleges Ioane made light of the Irishman’s last test.

“I couldn’t bring myself to watch the quarter-final back. I don’t think I ever will. I don’t need to. I’ve mentally replayed every second, over and over. It finishes the same way every time. Rónan Kelleher still ploughs into Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock. Whitelock goes in for the poach, clearly without releasing, but somehow Wayne Barnes awards him the penalty, even though it has all happened under his nose — and it’s all over.

“And as I stand there, hands on hips, staring in disbelief at Barnes, Rieko Ioane still comes up to me and tells me, ‘Get back ten metres.’ Huh? ‘Penalty,’ he says. ‘Back ten.’ And then, after Barnes blows the final whistle, he says, ‘Don’t miss your flight tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c**t.’

“So much for the All Blacks’ famous ‘no dickheads’ policy. So much for their humility. I walk after Ioane and call him a fake-humble f***er. It doesn’t look great, me having a go at one of them just after we’ve lost. But I can’t be expected to ignore that.”

Sexton said other members of the All Blacks group were humble.

“Later, I got in touch with Joe Schmidt to explain my behaviour. Joe was part of the All Blacks’ coaching team and we go back a long way. Typically, he’d been gracious in victory that night. He took time to say nice things to Luca, on the pitch, shortly after the game. The Barrett brothers — Beauden, Scott and Jordie — were real gentlemen, too, as was Ardie Savea, who had some lovely words of consolation for me. I appreciated that.”

After the quarter-final, All Blacks coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane offered their praise for Sexton and his career in their post-match interviews.

“We know how much it hurts, but when we reflect on his career, we see how great he has been for Ireland. He is great at decision-making, and he plays an outstanding game, and the fact that he has been playing at this level proves it. Congratulations on his outstanding career,” Foster said.

“He’s been massively successful for them. If we hadn’t won, we would have a number of iconic players we would be saying goodbye to, too.

The All Blacks will meet Ireland for the first time since the quarter-final in Dublin on November 9.

