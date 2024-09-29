With Clayton McMillan to lead a 29-man All Blacks XV squad for matches against Munster and Georgia, Robertson will embrace a degree of flexibility, with some players coming and going between those two teams in an effort to juggle game time and development ideals.

Robertson confirmed his full All Blacks squad will travel to Tokyo but an advanced party of senior players, those not involved against Japan on October 26, will travel to London to prepare for England at Twickenham.

While that mixing and matching will continue throughout the tour, decisions around whether to select Hurricanes duo Cam Roigard and Peter Lakai or veterans Sam Cane and TJ Perenara in the All Blacks will define the complexion of Robertson’s squad.

Roigard joined the All Blacks this week in Wellington and will make his anticipated return - after missing the end of the Super Rugby season with a torn patella - with Counties Manukau next weekend.

“We’ve looked at it and what’s best for the end of this year and leading into next year,” Robertson said. “We’ve got 14 tests this season and five at the end of the year. For someone to play five in a row is tough, so you need to get that balance right.”

Asked specifically about departing veterans Cane, following his 100th test, and Perenara, after his final home appearance for the All Blacks, Robertson said: “It’s important you always have an eye for now and an eye for the future. You’ll find out on October 7.”

Nine tests into his tenure, Robertson has largely leaned heavily on experience.

Dynamic loose forward Wallace Sititi and halfback Cortez Ratima have emerged as long-term All Blacks. Prop Tamaiti Williams and lock Tupou Vaa’i, both of whom are 24 years old, significantly enhance their stocks too.

Otherwise, though, Robertson has consistently favoured veterans.

With Cane and Perenara to depart for Japan at the end of this year, Robertson must now determine whether he is ready to farewell their service and invest in the future - or if experience is needed for the All Blacks’ gruelling three-week stretch in Europe.

Addressing whether 21-year-old Lakai will be included in his squad, Robertson indicated he would bounce between the All Blacks and All Blacks XV.

“That’s one of the ones you go back and forward with. How much time do we need if they’re going to come in?

“The All Blacks environment is on from dawn to dusk, and then there’s the game at the end of the week. How do you get that mix right for a young guy like Peter so you set him up to take that opportunity?

Peter Lakai of the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

“That’s the good thing about having those two games with the All Blacks XV. We can mix and match - you can get them in to understand what a week is. He’s a good example.”

Jordie Barrett is the All Blacks’ only serious injury concern but he is targeting a return, likely off the bench, from his medial ligament knee strain, against Japan.

Other tight selection calls will come at lock between Sam Darry and Josh Lord - and in the playmaker ranks.

Stephen Perofeta will return from his calf issue for Tarankai in their Ranfurly Shield challenge against Tasman next Sunday. Harry Plummer assumed Perofeta’s place in the Rugby Championship squad, making his debut off the bench in Sydney last week, but the All Blacks are unlikely to carry both Blues playmakers for the northern tour.

A host of All Blacks - Billy Proctor, Ethan Blackadder, Patrick Tuipulotu, Noah Hotham and Ruben Love among them - will return for NPC duties in the next two weeks before travelling north.

While the All Blacks were satisfied to banish their six-year winless woes in Wellington with a dominant second half performance against the Wallabies, Robertson is well-aware a World Cup quarter-final rematch with Ireland, France and England, the latter with unfinished business from July, presents huge hurdles to progress.

“Every test match has its own storyline. That’s the beauty of it all,” he said.

“We’ve learned every test match has small moments that you either take or you don’t. All those tests will be tight.

“We’re the first of their series. We’re nine matches in now. We’ve been together a little bit. We’ve connected and understand how things work. We see it as an opportunity as well.”