“He certainly had that mindset early on in my career but as he’s got older he’s mellowed out a little bit and understands rugby more now.”

Lomax senior featured in 16 tests and captained the Kiwis, too, which inspired Tyrel to pursue league until his final year at St Edmund’s College in Canberra.

“I loved the physicality of it. That’s definitely what I wanted to be first – like my old man, play league, represent the Kiwis but I took a different path when I got older.

“You could play both back then. I was 15 at the time and I would play under-16s league on a Friday night and then rugby on Saturday and then go back to my age grade under 15s on Sunday. I could manage that up until the first XV and then it got a bit more serious and I had to pick.”

Ruben Wiki, John Lomax and Quentin Pongia celebrate winning the grand final. Photo / Photosport

The definitive code switch came in Lomax’s final schooling year – and when he followed close mates to join the Tuggeranong Vikings club. While his rugby career started at No 8, it wasn’t long before he progressed to the front row.

Props in league and union are distinctly different, though more closely aligned in recent years as the latter demands front-rowers consistently contribute around the park as well as delivering their core set piece duties.

Lomax, having committed to union, immediately impressed scouts to earn selection in the Australian schools and national under-20s teams. When he made his Super Rugby debut for the Melbourne Rebels in 2017, he was on the fast-track to the Wallabies.

Wellington has always been home, though. After his father retired Lomax lived in the capital from age four to 15, attending St Patrick’s Silverstream in Year 9 and 10 before returning to Canberra.

As he progressed through the Australian rugby ranks, donning the green and gold didn’t sit comfortably. And so when the chance arrived to return to New Zealand, with the Highlanders and Tasman tabling an enticing package, there was no hesitation.

“I always felt like I was a New Zealander and a Kiwi. My first dream was to represent the Kiwis. I never thought about international rugby until my first year of Super Rugby then I had to think about it more so I made that decision.

“I grew up in Wellington but I didn’t know where Nelson was. I flew down there, the coaches took me around, I really liked the city and the boys there.”

After his maiden season for the Highlanders Lomax’s All Blacks debut - off the bench against Japan in Tokyo – arrived sooner than expected to begin a turbulent road of learning his trade and proving his worth as a tighthead prop.

In 2020, two years after returning to New Zealand, Lomax joined the Hurricanes – partly to allow easier access for his wife’s family from Australia – which sparked an All Blacks recall.

He played eight tests that season – six off the bench behind Ofa Tuʻungafasi and Nepo Laulala – only to fall out of favour the following year for the All Blacks ill-fated home series loss to Ireland.

“I made my debut as a 22-year-old. It took me a little bit of time to learn what it is to be a prop around the scrum. I learned a lot from Nepo in the All Blacks and Owen Franks when he was at the Hurricanes for two years.

“In 2022 when I didn’t get picked that was definitely a big wake-up call.”

All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax feels more comfortable in black than gold. Photo / Photosport

As with life, the resilience Lomax gained through being dropped allowed him to seize his second coming when he was thrust into starting against the Springboks at Ellis Park – in the most intimidating atmosphere in world rugby – as the All Blacks needed victory to save Ian Foster’s coaching tenure.

“I’d played a few games before that but always off the bench – never really starting against opposition like the Springboks. I’d gone through the adversity before then so I didn’t really feel any when I came in as an injury replacement. I was given a chance and I took it.”

Indeed. The All Blacks upset triumph against the Boks proved the turning point of Lomax’s career. He has since played 23 tests, starting 21 of those, to cement his presence among the world’s leading tighthead props.

The finer technical details, the dark arts, of the front row remain a foreign concept to the majority of rugby followers. What, though, is the hardest aspect to master?

“The way the game has evolved. Ten years ago you could just lock down a scrum. Now you’ve got to be able to get around the park really well. You’ve got to be able to catch, pass, carry, tackle as well as your core role.

“It’s definitely excited me more. You get a few more touches on the ball and express yourself around the field. I’ve enjoyed the way the game has been going.”

Tighthead prop is among the most highly valued positions on any rugby team. In France, tightheads are often the highest-paid players.

Lomax’s importance to the All Blacks is evident in the continued progression of embracing their scrum as a weapon, and with his supreme fitness. Last week in Sydney he played 71 minutes; the week before in Cape Town he pushed through 76. Those are huge shifts for any front-rower.

In the age of short attention spans and instant gratification, backs often hog the plaudits but Lomax is content flying under the radar.

“I’m quite an introverted guy as it is so I just like to do my job and get on with it.”

The 28-year-old is entering his prime as an international prop. Alongside him, Ethan de Groot and Pasilio Tosi are 26, Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell 24.

“We’ve got quite a young front row in this All Blacks team and we’re just scratching the surface of how good we can be. I’ve still got a lot to learn and a lot to grow.”

In the modern era of invasive television match officials and citing commissioners, Lomax knows he cannot replicate the fire-and-brimstone approach his father adopted but advice is never far away.

“He’s the first guy I call after a game because he’s pretty honest around the assessment of my game.”

As Tyrel continues to carve his path, the Lomax legacy is in safe hands.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.

– Wallabies v All Blacks, 7.05pm, Saturday. Listen live on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Follow the action live at nzherald.co.nz



