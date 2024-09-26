“Damian has had a great season to date. There’s areas of his game he can get better in. He can come on and be DMac. He can play. He’s created a lot for us. He’s one of the highest line-breakers in the comp. He can wave a wand and take a gap. He can also come on and game-manage what we need to finish the game.”

Beauden Barrett (left) and Damian McKenzie look on during an All Blacks training session in Wellington. Photo / Getty Images

McKenzie and Barrett are different drivers. While it’s overly simplistic to suggest McKenzie is a run-first, kick-second playmaker and Barrett is the opposite, there is a distinct contrast to their approaches.

Barrett has morphed from an instinctive attacking weapon from first receiver to someone who, since starting 56 tests at first five, has largely featured at fullback as a secondary playmaker.

While Barrett played No 10 for Toyota in Japan this year, the demands at test level require an adjustment – and he will assume the goalkicking duties, too.

“I want to see Beauden Barrett 131 tests at his best,” Robertson said. “He’s a great conductor. He’ll get you around the field. That boot has been impeccable in his career. He needs to own his opportunity and put heat on us to make sure we’ve got two world-class 10s.”

Some 12 years ago, Perenara and Barrett emerged through the ranks at the Hurricanes before the latter departed to the Blues. After helping deliver the Hurricanes their sole Super Rugby title in 2016, Perenara and Barrett last started together in the All Blacks halves in the loss to Ireland in Dublin in November 2021.

Two years ago in Cardiff, Perenara presented Barrett with his 100th test cap. The great mates will now savour one last ride at home in Perenara’s final home test.

“It will be cool,” Perenara said. “When they named the team the other day and I saw Baz named at 10... we’ve played a lot of games as nine and 10 for the Hurricanes, and a lot in this stadium together, so to be able to go out there with my bro at 10 is something I’m excited for and something I’ll cherish.”

Cortez Ratima was the All Blacks’ best in their 31-28 escape in Sydney last week – a tense victory marred by another second-half collapse – but with Perenara preparing for his home swansong, sentiment and historical combinations push the in-form Chiefs halfback to join McKenzie on the bench.

Jordie Barrett’s injury-enforced absence necessitates the need for specialist second five-eighths cover in the form of Anton Lienert-Brown and David Havili. And with Rieko Ioane retained at centre, the All Blacks have missed the opportunity to promote talented Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor in the Rugby Championship.

Anton Lienert-Brown will start at second five-eighths against the Wallabies in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

“It’s a hard call on Billy,” Robertson acknowledged. “We would’ve loved to have got him out there in front of the home fans but we feel this is the best thing for the All Blacks. He won’t be far away.”

In other contestable selections, Robertson favoured continuity by preferring Sevu Reece over Mark Tele’a on the right wing and Luke Jacobson over Dalton Papali’i as the loose forward cover, with Ethan Blackadder held back to fully recover from his hamstring injury. Patrick Tuipulotu’s experience is a notable addition to the bench, too, for his first test since a calf setback in mid-July.

With improved attacking execution, the All Blacks should have blown the Wallabies away in Sydney.

Blowing two tries left the All Blacks vulnerable to a spirited Wallabies comeback as they flipped the script to outscore Robertson’s men 28-3. The All Blacks again wilted under late pressure to concede two yellow cards – increasing that concerning tally to five in their last three tests.

With vastly tougher tests to come this year – Ireland, England and France – and Robertson backing a highly experienced team, the All Blacks must convincingly dispatch a Wallabies side ranked 10th in the world to remedy their six-year winless drought in Wellington, celebrate Sam Cane’s 100th test and solve their final-quarter frustrations.

“We’ve had opportunities to win every game and we haven’t,” Robertson said. “There’s been so many small margins in games – calls from adjudication and moments that change momentum.

“We’ve got to be better; to put the ball on the chest, have the courage to throw it but execute. The first thing is to acknowledge it and do it over and over and trust your skill to give it at the right time. That’s how you turn the tide on it.”

