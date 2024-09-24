In his quest to stamp his authority since Richie Mo’unga’s departure to Japan, McKenzie has produced brilliant attacking moments for the All Blacks this season.

While his audacious flick ball blew a certain try in Sydney last week, McKenzie’s passing game remains among his greatest weapons.

Damian McKenzie is tackled against Australia. Photo / Getty Images

The All Blacks have, however, struggled with their game management this season, particularly in the last quarters, where they have failed to score a point in their last five tests.

Striking the desired balance and accuracy between pragmatism and attacking endeavour remains McKenzie’s major challenge.

Barrett last started for the All Blacks at first five in November 2022 in their tense 31-23 victory against Scotland at Edinburgh. He has since largely featured at fullback, with Mo’unga assuming the first-five reins before McKenzie’s elevation this season.

Starting Barrett at first five would also allow the All Blacks to retain Will Jordan at fullback.

Barrett was named to start at fullback against the Wallabies last week before illness ruled him out on match day, sparking Jordan’s switch from wing to the backfield a matter of hours prior to kickoff.

With Jordan producing his best performance of the year since returning from shoulder surgery, the All Blacks will be keen to hand him another chance to progress his form in his favoured position.

The other change the All Blacks will be forced to make in the backline this weekend is at second five after Jordie Barrett was ruled out for four to six weeks with a medial ligament knee injury in last week’s 31-28 escape.

Anton Lienert-Brown or, possibly, Crusaders second five David Havili will be promoted to fill Jordie Barrett’s absence in the midfield as the All Blacks seek to banish their six-year winless stretch in Wellington.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.

