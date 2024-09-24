Through his eight tests in charge this year, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has maintained unwavering faith in Damian McKenzie.
But with an arduous northern tour looming that includes headline tests against England, Ireland and France, Robertson appears to have determined now is the right time to consider an alternative option at No 10.
Barrett last started for the All Blacks at first five in November 2022 in their tense 31-23 victory against Scotland at Edinburgh. He has since largely featured at fullback, with Mo’unga assuming the first-five reins before McKenzie’s elevation this season.
Starting Barrett at first five would also allow the All Blacks to retain Will Jordan at fullback.
Barrett was named to start at fullback against the Wallabies last week before illness ruled him out on match day, sparking Jordan’s switch from wing to the backfield a matter of hours prior to kickoff.
With Jordan producing his best performance of the year since returning from shoulder surgery, the All Blacks will be keen to hand him another chance to progress his form in his favoured position.
The other change the All Blacks will be forced to make in the backline this weekend is at second five after Jordie Barrett was ruled out for four to six weeks with a medial ligament knee injury in last week’s 31-28 escape.
Anton Lienert-Brown or, possibly, Crusaders second five David Havili will be promoted to fill Jordie Barrett’s absence in the midfield as the All Blacks seek to banish their six-year winless stretch in Wellington.