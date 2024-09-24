All Blacks v Wallabies, Rugby Championship test, 7.05pm, Saturday, Sky Stadium, Wellington
All you need to know as Scott Robertson’s side look to end the side’s poor run in the capital.
All Blacks v Australia history
Played 177
All Blacks won 124
Australia 45
Drawn 8
All Blacks points 3959
Australia points 2591
The All Blacks have won eight straight against the Wallabies, their last defeat back in 2020. New Zealand’s longest winning streak against Australia is 10.
Sky Stadium has not been a great venue for the All Blacks of late. They’ve had one win in their past seven tests in Wellington going back to the 2017 British and Irish Lions series. The last time Australia visited, the Wallabies left with a 16-all draw after Jordie Barrett nailed a 79th-minute penalty to earn a face-saving result. The All Blacks’ last two tests in the capital have resulted in a 10-point and an eight-point defeat. Ouch.
Since 2017
Lions 24 All Blacks 21, 2017
All Blacks 26 France 13, 2018
South Africa 36 All Blacks 34, 2018
All Blacks 16 South Africa 16, 2019
All Blacks 16 Australia 16, 2020
Ireland 32 All Blacks 22, 2022
Argentina 38 All Blacks 30, 2024
Australia have played the All Blacks six times at Sky Stadium, their only win coming in the 2000 test when John Eales kicked a late winning penalty. They drew the last encounter 16-16 in 2020. Australia do have two other victories at Sky Stadium, both at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, beating USA 67-5 and a quarter-final win over South Africa 11-9.
Australia also have victories over the All Blacks at Athletic Park in 1949, 1964, 1982, 1986 and 1990.
All Blacks
When is the All Blacks team named? Thursday 11am
Australia
Named Thursday
The All Blacks number seven is expected to reach 100 tests when he takes the field in Wellington on Saturday. Cane has made 76 starts for the All Blacks, with 23 appearances off the bench. He has already reached 100 games for the All Blacks as he played the Barbarians in 2017. Cane made his debut against Ireland in 2012, a 22-19 win in Christchurch. He didn’t lose a test until his 23rd match for the All Blacks.
The only top-tier team Sam Cane has never beaten is England. Amazingly, of his 99 tests Cane has only played England once, which was the 2019 semifinal defeat.
List of teams Sam Cane has played
Australia (24), Argentina (17), South Africa (16), Ireland (9), France (8), Wales (5), Italy (4), British and Irish Lions (3), Japan (2), Scotland (2), Namibia (2), United States (2), England (1) Tonga (1), Samoa (1), Barbarians (1), Georgia (1), Uruguay (1).
All Blacks to play 100 tests
Sam Whitelock 153
Richie McCaw 148
Keven Mealamu 132
Beauden Barrett 130
Kieran Read 127
Aaron Smith 125
Tony Woodcock 118
Dan Carter 112
Brodie Retallick 109
Owen Franks 108
Ma’a Nonu 103
Mils Muliaina 100
All Blacks: W, L, L, W, L
Australia: L, L, W, L, L
Nika Amashukeli of Georgia will be in control of the second Bledisloe Cup test. He’s been in charge of the All Blacks’ three tests previously including Argentina’s 25-18 defeat in Christchurch two years ago. Amashukeli was referee of the All Blacks’ first test this season, a 16-15 win over England in Dunedin. Australia are 2-0 in games with Amashukeli in charge.
All Blacks: $1.06 Draw: $26 Australia: $7
For live commentary of All Blacks v Australia, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.
The Alternative Commentary Collective will have live commentary from James McOnie & Tony Lyall from 7pm on Sky Sport 9 and iHeartRadio.
You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.
You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.
The former captain can reach the sacred milestone on Saturday.