All Blacks v Australia: Jordie Barrett ruled out of Bledisloe Cup test with knee injury

All Blacks second-five Jordie Barrrett during the Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

The All Blacks have suffered a blow ahead of this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington with second five-eighth Jordie Barrett ruled out due to a knee injury.

Barrett limped off the field at halftime of the Sydney victory on Saturday and didn’t return for the second half.

The All Blacks have confirmed he suffered a medial collateral ligament and will miss Saturday’s test at Sky Stadium. He will be reassessed before the end-year-tour. The All Blacks next play Japan on October 26.

Depending on the severity of the injury he could face between one to 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Barrett is set to join Irish side Leinster at the end of the season as part of his All Blacks sabbatical.

All Blacks squad member Ruben Love has also been ruled unavailable for this weekend.

Anton Lienert-Brown replaced Barrett in the second half on Saturday and is the likely replacement in the 12 jersey, having started there against Fiji in San Diego. David Havili and Billy Proctor are also mid-field options in the squad.


