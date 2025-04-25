Under World Rugby’s updated eligibility laws, O’Connor would in theory be available for All Blacks coach Scott Robertson to call on from August 2026.

Despite being born in Australia, both of O’Connor’s parents are New Zealanders. And provided he completes a three-year stand down from international rugby, and holds a Kiwi passport, O’Connor would then be available to switch his allegiance to New Zealand.

O’Connor hasn’t represented the Wallabies since 2022, but did appear for Australia A twice in 2023, which restarts the stand-down period.

And although O’Connor himself signalled to the GBRANZ Podcast his intention is to push for a spot in Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies squad to face the touring British and Irish Lions later this year, should that not eventuate, the All Blacks could come knocking.

As far as the Crusaders are concerned, though, O’Connor would add to the All Blacks environment, in the same way he has theirs.

At present, the All Blacks should have few concerns over their playing stocks at No 10.

Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie have found themselves in a two-way shootout to be first-choice under Robertson.

In the background, the pair of Stephen Perofeta and Ruben Love have also shown ability to cover first-five, away from their preferred position at fullback.

Further down, the likes of Josh Jacomb of the Chiefs is also billed as one for the future after dovetailing with McKenzie in Super Rugby.

That’s also not including Richie Mo’unga, currently contracted in Japan until the end of 2026, and able to return and reunite with Robertson for a tilt at the next World Cup in Australia.

However, if the All Blacks found themselves in another 2011-esque first-five crisis – where Stephen Donald was plucked from whitebaiting to become a World Cup winner – Robertson could do far worse than a player boasting 64 test caps, even if they’ve come in a green and gold jersey.

Meanwhile, for O’Connor, any chance to remain at the Crusaders beyond 2025 is firmly his.

Both Mansbridge and coach Rob Penney have both outlined that - at this stage – there has been no discussions over a new contract.

But for a player who’s now played club rugby in Australia, England and France before Super Rugby, the chance to continue to travel the world may be too good to turn down.

“He’s come in to do a job, nobody’s necessarily said ‘no’, but it requires him as well,” Mansbridge explained.

“He’s getting life experiences around the place, is the way I view it.

“This winter, with the weather we’ve got at the moment, he might have been stoked to live in Christchurch up until two days ago. Less so today.”

