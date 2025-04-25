And while there might have been eyebrows raised at the time of O’Connor’s arrival, the move has for the most part paid off, with the Crusaders sitting second on the ladder before the start of round 11.
Despite being born in Australia, both of O’Connor’s parents are New Zealanders. And provided he completes a three-year stand down from international rugby, and holds a Kiwi passport, O’Connor would then be available to switch his allegiance to New Zealand.
O’Connor hasn’t represented the Wallabies since 2022, but did appear for Australia A twice in 2023, which restarts the stand-down period.
And although O’Connor himself signalled to the GBRANZ Podcast his intention is to push for a spot in Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies squad to face the touring British and Irish Lions later this year, should that not eventuate, the All Blacks could come knocking.
As far as the Crusaders are concerned, though, O’Connor would add to the All Blacks environment, in the same way he has theirs.
At present, the All Blacks should have few concerns over their playing stocks at No 10.
Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie have found themselves in a two-way shootout to be first-choice under Robertson.
In the background, the pair of Stephen Perofeta and Ruben Love have also shown ability to cover first-five, away from their preferred position at fullback.
Further down, the likes of Josh Jacomb of the Chiefs is also billed as one for the future after dovetailing with McKenzie in Super Rugby.