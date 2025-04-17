The All Blacks centurion was at it again last week against Moana Pasifika too, with a chip-and-regather try on the edge.

Barrett’s rich vein of form comes not long after McKenzie re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2029, and with Richie Mo’unga remaining ineligible for the All Blacks until mid-next year while he sees out his Japanese contract.

After the uncertainty of last year, with McKenzie starting the All Blacks’ first seven tests of the season before Barrett largely took charge, there’s little doubt who Scott Robertson will entrust to grasp the reins against France in July.

The evergreen Barrett, that’s who.

The 33-year-old, for his part, deflected praise from his recent performances, but acknowledges settling into his favoured No 10 role has helped.

“I don’t know, really. I’m just enjoying playing footy at No 10. Time in the saddle is nice. I’m grateful for the opportunities,” Barrett said.

The four weeks he was sidelined with his broken hand allowed him time to hone his kicking game – and that will need to be on point if the Blues are to defy their one win from their last 14 attempts in Christchurch.

“I love kicking out of the hand. It goes way back to the days where I thought of playing AFL and I was encouraged by a key person at Francis Douglas. Those kicking variations are all fun parts of the game where I can express myself. When I broke my hand, fortunately I was still able to kick.

“The challenge going south is a huge one. They’re top of the table at the moment so that’ll be a real test of where we’re at.

“Winning matters, performing matters, that’s what we’re looking for down there. They’ve got a great record down there and they’re proud of that.”

While the Blues’ record in Christchurch is dire – and two wins from their last 24 games against the Crusaders anywhere isn’t much better – the team who trek south are decidedly different from the one that conceded seven tries in the 42-19 humbling at Eden Park one month ago.

There are eight starting changes for Vern Cotter’s side from that horror night against their arch-rivals, which includes Zarn Sullivan’s big boot returning to fullback for the first time this year. Barrett, Ricky Riccitelli, Patrick Tuipulotu, A.J. Lam and Anton Segner were also absent at that stage, during the worst of the Blues’ injury toll.

Barrett expects the Crusaders to come hard at the Blues at the breakdown, where they savoured success last time, while noting their set-piece strength and ability to play out the back and through the front door.

While only four points outside the top six and with a more favourable run home than others, the Blues must maintain momentum garnered from their first successive wins this season to vastly improve their quest to defend last year’s title.

Claiming the treasured Crusaders scalp at home would instantly alter the complexion of their underwhelming campaign.

“We were perhaps guilty of making some assumptions early on this season. We’ve highlighted that and we know everything is earned and we can’t take anything for granted,” Barrett said. “We’re starting to collectively understand the game we play again and with that comes a lot of trust and belief but we’ve got a long way to go.

“We’re going down there to get a good performance and hopefully creep up the leaderboard because we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve put ourselves in this position and it’s up to us if we really want to be in the playoffs.”

Barrett will need to be at his influential best to inspire an upset but he can’t do it without the desired platform.

After naming a 6/2 forwards split on the bench that features a debut in the making for the captain’s younger brother Hamdahn Tuipulotu, Cotter signalled where he believes this contest will be determined.

“With two victories, there’s a little more confidence and spring in the step,” the coach said. “You can’t go to Christchurch and underestimate how tough the task will be against a Crusaders team full of confidence now.

“There will be a bit of chess to be played out there, but also a good physical battle. It will be tough, as it always is. They love playing the Blues and we know playing the Crusaders in Christchurch is one of our biggest challenges.”

