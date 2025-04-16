Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Cullen Grace 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Levi Aumua 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Ioane Moananu 17. George Bower 18. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 19. Jamie Hannah 20. Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Macca Springer

Unavailable: George Bell (foot), Tahlor Cahill (AC joint), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season), Braydon Ennor (hamstring).

Blues team to face the Crusaders

The Blues have made two changes to their starting side for this week’s clash in Christchurch, with Caleb Clarke ruled out due to injury and Zarn Sullivan making his return at fullback.

Clarke’s tight injury sees Mark Tele’a move from the right to the left wing, with Cole Forbes in the No 14 jersey.

On the bench, prop Hamdahn Tuipulotu is in line to make his debut, with Laghlan McWhannell and Cameron Suafoa also joining the match-day squad. Coach Vern Cotter has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench, with just halfback Taufa Funaki and utility Harry Plummer providing backline cover.

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Josh Beehre 6. Anton Segner 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Mark Tele’a 12. A.J. Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Cole Forbes 15. Zarn Sullivan

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Hamdahn Tuipulotu 19. Laghlan McWhannell 20. Cameron Suafoa 21. Adrian Choat 22. Taufa Funaki 23. Harry Plummer.

Unavailable: Marcel Renata (calf), Caleb Clarke (thigh), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Moana Pasifika team to face the Brumbies

Julian Savea will play his first game of the Super Rugby Pacific season, after being named in the midfield to face the Brumbies.

Moana have overhauled their squad, making five changes in the forward pack, with Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafile’o, Tom Savage, Michael Curry and Sione Havili-Talitui coming into the side. Havili-Talitui will captain the team with Ardie Savea on an All Blacks rest week.

In the backline, Tevita Ofa gets the start at fullback while Fine Inisi starting on the right wing sees Kyren Taumoefolau move to the left.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Abraham Pole 2. Samiuela Moli 3. Sione Mafile’o 4. Tom Savage 5. Michael Curry 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Sione Havili Talitui (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Julian Savea 13. Pepesana Patafilo 14. Fine Inisi 15 Tevita Ofa.

Bench: 16. Sama Malolo 17. Monu Moli 18. Chris Apoua 19. Samuel Slade 20. Ola Tauelangi 21. Melani Matavao 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop 23. Danny Toala.

Unavailable: James Lay (neck), Lotu Inisi (hamstring), Solomon Alaimalo (foot), Tito Tuipulotu (knee), Neria Fomai (knee, season)

Chiefs team to face the Highlanders

Damian McKenzie moves back into first five-eighths for the Chiefs’ clash against the Highlanders in Hamilton.

With McKenzie at 10, Shaun Stevenson shifts back to fullback, allowing Emoni Narawa to start on the right wing, while Daniel Rona comes in for Gideon Wrampling in the midfield.

There have been mass changes in the forward pack with a new-look front row featuring Aidan Ross, Brodie McAlister and George Dyer, while Luke Jacobson shifts back to No 8 with Simon Parker ruled out. That sees Jahrome Brown start at openside flanker.

All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown has overcome a leg injury to take his place on the bench.

Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jared Proffit and Reuben O’Neill provide cover in the front row, with Jimmy Tupou and Kaylum Boshier covering the loose forwards. Cortez Ratima and Josh Jacomb round out the backs alongside Lienert-Brown.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross 2. Brodie McAlister 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Jahrome Brown 8. Luke Jacobson (c) 9. Xavier Roe 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Jared Proffit 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Jimmy Tupou 20. Kaylum Boshier 21. Cortez Ratima 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

Unavailable: Simon Parker (concussion), Josh Lord (knee), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Fiti Sa (shoulder).

Highlanders team to face the Chiefs

The Highlanders have made just one change to the starting side that beat the Fijian Drua last weekend, with Mitch Dunshea returning from injury to join Fabian Holland at lock.

On the bench, hooker Soane Vikena returns in place of Jack Taylor, versatile forward T.K. Howden replaces last week’s debutant Tai Cribb, while Jonah Lowe comes onto the bench for an injured Tanielu Tele’a.

Highlanders: Ethan de Groot, Henry Bell, Sosefo Kautai, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Veveni Lasaqa, Hugh Renton (cc), Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc), Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Taniela Filimone, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Te Kamaka Howden, Will Stodart, Adam Lennox, Sam Gilbert, Jonah Lowe.

Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), James Arscott (shoulder), Nikora Broughton (knee), Tanielu Tele’a (hamstring), Finn Hurley (quad, season), Hayden Michaels (hamstring, season), Ajay Faleafaga (hand, season).

Hurricanes team to face the Force

There have been a few changes to the Highlanders squad for this weekend’s clash in Perth.

All Black Billy Proctor features on the bench in the No 23 jersey as he returns to play from an Achilles injury that has kept him out for the season so far.

The squad is further bolstered by the talented 22-year-old Riley Higgins coming on to the bench as well. Ruben Love goes into 10 for the first time this season.

Three of the team’s captains will also start together for the first time this season, with Asafo Aumua, Brad Shields and Du’Plessis Kirifi all in the starting line-up.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Tevita Mafileo 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Zach Gallagher 20. Brayden Iose 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Riley Higgins 23. Billy Proctor.

Unavailable: Brett Cameron (knee, season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Harry Godfrey (lower leg).

