All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor returns, with Ioane Moananu dropping to the bench, while Antonio Shalfoon will start alongside Scott Barrett at lock.

The backline is unchanged, while halfback Kyle Preston returns from a rib injury on the bench.

Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Cullen Grace 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Levi Aumua 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Ioane Moananu 17. George Bower 18. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 19. Jamie Hannah 20. Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Macca Springer

Unavailable: George Bell (foot), Tahlor Cahill (AC joint), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season), Braydon Ennor (hamstring).

Blues team to face the Crusaders

The Blues have made two changes to their starting side for this week’s clash in Christchurch, with Caleb Clarke ruled out due to injury and Zarn Sullivan making his return at fullback.

Clarke’s thigh injury sees Mark Tele’a move from the right to the left wing, with Cole Forbes in the No 14 jersey.

On the bench, prop Hamdahn Tuipulotu is in line to make his debut, with Laghlan McWhannell and Cameron Suafoa also joining the match-day squad. Coach Vern Cotter has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench, with just halfback Taufa Funaki and utility Harry Plummer providing backline cover.

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Josh Beehre 6. Anton Segner 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Mark Tele’a 12. A.J. Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Cole Forbes 15. Zarn Sullivan

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Hamdahn Tuipulotu 19. Laghlan McWhannell 20. Cameron Suafoa 21. Adrian Choat 22. Taufa Funaki 23. Harry Plummer.

Unavailable: Marcel Renata (calf), Caleb Clarke (thigh), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).