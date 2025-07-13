Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v France: Scott Robertson’s vision takes shape in Wellington – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson watched as his men put on a ruthless display against France, in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson watched as his men put on a ruthless display against France, in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks defeated France 43-17 in Wellington, with standout performances from Ardie Savea and Patrick Tuipulotu.
  • Scott Robertson’s team showcased high-speed, innovative rugby, highlighted by Cam Roigard’s cheeky 14th-minute try.
  • All tickets are sold out for the final test in Hamilton, with expectations of a clean sweep.

The All Blacks’ 43-17 demolition of France in Wellington on Saturday night wasn’t so much a game of two halves as a game of four teams.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson had the luxury at halftime, with his team ahead 29-3 and playing some brilliant rugby, of shuffling

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks