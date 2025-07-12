13 - Billy Proctor - 7

Another go at centre and a much stronger showing at both ends of the field. Won a big defensive turnover. Had eight carries in the first half but did look a bit gassed near the break. Big tackle led to a turnover in second half. Finished with second most carries (12).

12 - Jordie Barrett - 7

Saved two tries, one in first half with cover defence out wide and also held up a try. How many times has he done that now in tests? Forced a pass that wasn’t needed hot on attack, but that was the same tackle that saw him dumped on his head leading to a yellow for France. Off load to Proctor almost led to try. Showed his versatility again as happy to slot in at 10 with his brother in the bin.

11 - Rieko Ioane - 7

Good chase pressure all night. A slick pass to Holland in the lead up to the Vaa’i try. Solid defence including an intercept which denied French try. Much better attacking effort in second half, finished with 10 carries total, including a line break and a decent finish to score in the corner.

10 - Beauden Barrett - 6

Not great night with the boot. One out on the full and a few chasing kicks too long. Did produce a crafty chip for Ardie which turned the French around. A harsh yellow card. One fumble under high ball which led to a penalty. Put Jordan in for try but rarely got the chance to run in a kick-heavy test.

9 - Cam Roigard - 8

A strong boot all game especially from deep own end and from kickoff exits. Finished off the trick play for opening try. Finished with 56 running metes, a solid chunk from the try run. He even won a lineout. Superb outing.

8 - Christian Lio-Willie - 7

Won a ruck penalty which we haven’t seen enough of from the back three so far. Had nine carries but was off after 54 minutes for Kirifi.

7 - Ardie Savea - 9

A monster effort for the full 80. The best on the field. Had an early knock on after a lineout steal. Assist in the Roigard try. Well sold. Scored the second try from lineout - all on his own. Strong run out wide in lead up to third try.

6 - Tupou Vaa’i - 7

Need to see more at six as he has impressed so far. Was leading All Blacks tackler with 13 when he left the field. Had a charge down early on and finished a great team try. Replaced after accidental head knock in second half.

5 - Fabian Holland - 7

Another superb outing. Was busy on defence early and got a lineout steal. Put under pressure at kickoff time but mostly did a good job. Seven carries in the first half including assist for Vaa’i try. Finished with 16 tackles, most for the All Blacks.

4 - Patrick Tuipulotu - 7

A welcomed return to test rugby. Was a safe option at lineout and had a steal in the first half. Made an impact with ball in hand, seven carries in the first half. Replaced after 60 minutes.

3 - Fletcher Newell - 7

Made eight tackles in first half and finished with 10. Scrum went from strength to strength. Replaced after 50 minutes

2 - Codie Taylor - 8

Vintage Taylor. Forced early knockout with France on attack. Was near perfect at lineout time, one lost deep in French half. Crafty with the close throw to Holland before Savea’s try and scored himself from lineout drive. Even had a lineout steal. Replaced after 54 minutes.

1 - Ethan de Groot - 6

Put under pressure at first scrum but improved as match went on. Lost ball in contact inside French half but called back for high shot. Not a massive tackle count.

Reserves

Samisoni Taukei’aho - 4

Ollie Norris - 5

Pasilio Tosi - 5

Samipeni Finau -5

Du’Plessis Kirifi -4

Cortez Ratima -4

Timoci Tavatavanawai -6

Damian McKenzie - 5