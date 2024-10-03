The Crusaders have secured a significant boost for their 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign by signing 34-year-old Wallabies veteran James O’Connor.
The seasoned playmaker, who has 64 test caps for Australia and made more than 120 Super Rugby appearances, will bring a wealth of experience to the Christchurch-based side that struggled last season, missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade with just four wins from 14 matches.
The Herald first reported on Wednesday that the Crusaders were looking to sign O’Connor to address their problems at first five-eighths after the departure of Fergus Burke to Saracens and Richie Mo’unga’s move to Japan.
O’Connor won’t be guaranteed the 10 jersey, competing with young talents Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara, but the Australian is “really excited” to test himself in the new environment.