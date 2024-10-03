Advertisement
Crusaders sign Wallabies star James O’Connor for 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The Crusaders have secured a significant boost for their 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign by signing 34-year-old Wallabies veteran James O’Connor.

The seasoned playmaker, who has 64 test caps for Australia and made more than 120 Super Rugby appearances, will bring a wealth of experience to the Christchurch-based side that struggled last season, missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade with just four wins from 14 matches.

The Herald first reported on Wednesday that the Crusaders were looking to sign O’Connor to address their problems at first five-eighths after the departure of Fergus Burke to Saracens and Richie Mo’unga’s move to Japan.

James O’Connor is the latest international player to be headed to the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport
O’Connor won’t be guaranteed the 10 jersey, competing with young talents Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara, but the Australian is “really excited” to test himself in the new environment.

“My whole career I’ve heard so much about the Crusaders culture and innovation. So to experience it first-hand and learn a new way of playing the game is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney praised O’Connor as a “world-class and ambitious athlete”, highlighting the value of his international and multi-competition experience.

“When we heard he was available, we reached out as we thought we could offer him something new and challenging. We have two exciting and talented 10s in Rivez and Taha, and James brings a level of maturity that we believe will complement them exceptionally well.

“Having played internationally and in a range of overseas competitions, we’re looking forward to what James can bring to our environment from his 17 seasons of professional football. He’s also a competitor and ambitious, which will ensure there is weekly competition for the 10 jersey.”

O’Connor’s rugby journey began as a 17-year-old with the Western Force in 2008 and became the second-youngest Wallaby in history. He has since played for the Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds, as well as stints in Europe with Toulon and Sale Sharks.

O’Connor’s parents are New Zealanders and he holds a Kiwi passport, adding a personal dimension to his move across the Tasman.

The Crusaders have a history of high-profile overseas recruits, including Wales veteran Leigh Halfpenny and Pumas loose forward Pablo Matera.

O’Connor will join the Crusaders shortly before their first pre-season game, with details to be confirmed on October 14.

