Recriminations in the wake of the Crusaders missing the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs for the first time in nine years has largely centred on Rob Penney’s coaching future.

Penney’s role will be heavily scrutinised during the review into the Crusaders’ annus horribilis campaign, with chief executive Colin Mansbridge refusing to guarantee the head coach will return next season to see out his two-year term.

Arguably just as pressing, though, is the need for the Crusaders to immediately scout first five-eighth candidates for next season. Without snaring suitable replacements, the Crusaders have little hope of improving, such is the influence of every backline director.

Chopping and changing five first five-eighths - Rivez Reihana, Taha Kemara, Riley Hohepa, David Havili, Fergus Burke – dogged the Crusaders’ campaign.

The Crusaders weren’t helped by injury sidelining Burke, their best playmaker and Richie Mo’unga’s anointed successor, for much of the season. Yet erratic selection was one major failing this season.

With the 24-year-old Burke moving on to English club Saracens and, in time, inevitably the Scottish national team in a significant blow to New Zealand’s first five stocks, the Crusaders desperately need to lure alternate options.

Tempting high-quality prospects won’t be as easy as it once was, though. This year’s campaign, and the uncertainty surrounding their coaching future, hurts the Crusaders’ appeal. No longer are they the first-choice destination for emerging and established talent.

Recruitment can’t wait. The Crusaders, therefore, can’t drag their heels on Penney’s future, with players wanting to know who they will be playing under, and assurances needed on where improvements will be made.

First fives don’t grow on trees, of course. Gone are the days of the Crusaders hoarding playmakers. Of their remaining options, Reihana, at 24, is worth further investment. But in a limited market, the Crusaders must chase other options too.

Here are four candidates they should be targeting:

Josh Jacomb

Quite how the 22-year-old playmaker originally missed a Super Rugby Pacific contract, despite guiding Taranaki to the provincial title, is anyone’s guess.

Included in the Chiefs’ wider training squad, Jacomb was soon promoted with injury ruling Kaleb Trask out for the season. While Jacomb has been carefully managed throughout this year, and elements of his game remain raw, he’s seized his chances, both from the bench and in a starting capacity, to elevate his status among the next tier of emerging No 10s.

Relocating to Christchurch would be a big move for the young father. But if the Crusaders are wise they will recognise Jacomb’s talent. Stuck behind Damian McKenzie and Josh Ioane at the Chiefs, chasing game-time elsewhere may appeal.

Aaron Cruden

Cruden shapes as the ideal candidate to temporarily fill the void, and help mentor other young first fives.

He turned down an approach to step in for the Crusaders while Burke was injured this year. Crusaders assistant coach James Marshall reached out, and Cruden admitted he was seriously tempted by the offer before citing family commitments for declining.

Aaron Cruden playing for the Chiefs in 2020. Photo / Photosport

Perhaps with a little more notice for next season, the situation might be different. Cruden is 35 and last played for Japanese club Suntory in May 2023.

While past his prime, his instincts, experience and composure would be invaluable for a franchise crying out for a steady hand. After claiming two titles with the Chiefs under Dave Rennie, switching allegiance to the arch-enemy would be strange but, in the context of the twilight of his career, entirely understandable.

Surely Cruden’s Sky analyst duties can wait for another year.

James O’Connor

Once dubbed Peter Pan for his eccentric off-field lifestyle, O’Connor has matured in recent years to find peace within his world.

Having played 64 tests and over 100 Super Rugby games in a 17-year professional career that’s traversed six teams, O’Connor boasts a wealth of rugby and life experience that could add value to any team.

O’Connor turns 34 in July and, like Cruden, is firmly in the latter stages of his career. These days he’s fulfilling a bit part role at the Reds behind Tom Lynagh and Lawson Creighton, while helping coach the next generation of playmakers in Queensland.

O’Connor has an affinity to New Zealand, with his parents born here, and he was close to joining the Chiefs in 2021. He’s not the long-term answer but as a free agent, after signing a one-year deal with the Reds, O’Connor could be coaxed to the Crusaders to provide a transitional experienced head with the prospect of Mo’unga potentially returning in 2026.

Zarn Sullivan

Converting players from their accustomed roles always comes with risk.

Sullivan, prior to this year’s injury-ravaged season, found a natural home at fullback with the Blues. With his size and prodigious left boot, the 23-year-old has a big future once he recovers from his latest knee setback.

While every indication points to that future continuing at fullback Sullivan is comfortable at first five. He ran the cutter for King’s College First XV, his College Rifles club and has slotted in at first receiver for Auckland’s provincial side, too.

At this delicate stage in his career he appears unlikely to leave the Blues – unless a head-turning offshore offer lands. Sullivan impressed for New Zealand Māori against Ireland in 2022, which no doubt put him on the radar of Irish clubs.

Zarn Sullivan in action against the Reds. Photo / Photosport

With Beauden Barrett returning to the Blues next year, and Cole Forbes emerging as a threat from the backfield, competition is mounting to start at fullback.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ shift from the Blues to the Highlanders this year proved successful. Attempting to lure Sullivan to the Crusaders and convert him to first five is a lot more complex but, given his age profile and previous experience in the role, it’s certainly worth a crack.

