A Givealittle page set up for Pearce’s treatment has raised almost $60,000 in a month.

“I have so much life to live, and I am exploring options to help me live longer,” she wrote. “I have so much life in me. I have a partner, family and friends that I need to be around for as long as I can.

“This is not an easy thing for us to ask.

“My family has always managed quietly, without seeking help. But more recently, with the news that I potentially have a couple of months left to live, we humbly reach out.

“If you are in a position to offer support, no matter the size, please know that we are deeply grateful. Your support means more than words can express.”

Muriwai, who has represented the Waikato and Wellington NPC sides, took to social media in April to talk about Pearce’s “tough journey”.

Pearce and Muriwai at the recent Hurricanes awards night. Photo / Hurricanes

“Seeing you so vulnerable and fragile as your body slowly deteriorates, my love for you has done nothing but grow,” he wrote.

“It’s forced [me] to confront some things I never knew existed in myself and grow as a man. I couldn’t imagine doing this life with anyone else, I’m with you forever until the end, my love.”

In addition to the Givealittle page, the Hurricanes said they were hosting a Trade Me auction “in an effort to raise funds for her ongoing treatment and recovery”.

Items being auctioned include:

A corporate box alongside two Hurricanes legends at the All Blacks vs South Africa test at Sky Stadium in Wellington on September 13

A test match jersey donated by Tyrel Lomax, worn in his 39th test for the All Blacks against Australia in Sydney last year

A signed test match jersey donated by Brad Shields, worn in his fifth test for England against Australia at Twickenham in 2018

An All Blacks jersey signed by Dane Coles and embroidered with his career stats

A round of golf with Jordie Barrett and Christian Cullen for two people in Wellington/Kāpiti Coast

Five fully signed Marvel jerseys from each of the New Zealand-based Super Rugby Pacific sides

Lunch with three of the Hurricanes’ All Blacks in Wellington, plus captain’s run and hospitality access

A 2025 Hurricanes heritage jersey signed by this year’s squad.

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said the franchise was “devastated” to learn of Pearce’s diagnosis.

“Nui has been great to have at the Hurricanes, and Nui and Mereana are a lovely young couple. It was amazing to see them both at our awards night recently. We just want to show our support for them, so hopefully the rugby community get behind this as well.”

