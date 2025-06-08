Advertisement
Cancer-stricken Blues forward Cameron Suafoa celebrates win from hospital bed

Journalist·NZ Herald·
Camerson Suafoa watches the Blues beat the Chiefs from his hospital bed. Photo / Supplied

The partner of Blues forward Cameron Suafoa has shared a touching video of the cancer-stricken star celebrating his team’s come-from-behind win over the Chiefs from his hospital bed.

Blues replacement lock Josh Beehre scored the 84th-minute, match-winning try, which saw the defending champions claim a 20-19 win and advance to

