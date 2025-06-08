“Yeah boys. C’mon,” he added.

Suafoa is battling a rare form of cancer, sarcoma, which affects connective tissue such as muscles and bones.

Suafoa was first diagnosed in November 2023, requiring surgery.

Shockingly, Suafoa continued training and even played twice for the Blues while undergoing radiation treatment for six weeks between February and April in 2024.

He was declared cancer-free in May last year. He played a total of six games in the Blues’ title-winning season and went on to represent the Māori All Blacks.

But in March, Suafoa said he’d “got the news nobody wants to hear” – that his cancer had come back and he underwent more surgery.

He had played seven times during the season before having to step away.

Despite the loss, the Chiefs still advance to the semifinals and will host the Brumbies for a spot in the final.

The Blues will meet the Crusaders on Friday night.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.